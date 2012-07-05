Red and Green Gazpacho

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Colorful tomatoes, tomatillos, cucumber, shrimp, and cilantro combine in this make-ahead chilled soup.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a bowl combine tomatoes, tomato juice, tomatillos (if using), cucumber, jalapeño pepper, green onions, garlic, the 1/4 cup cilantro, the oil, lime juice, salt, and hot pepper sauce. Cover; chill at least 1 hour.

  • If desired, top each serving with avocado, lime wedges, and fresh cilantro.

Shrimp Gazpacho:

Prepare as above, except before serving stir 8 ounces cooked, peeled, deveined, and chopped shrimp or 8 ounces lump crabmeat into gazpacho.Per 1 cup: 98 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 74 mg chol., 483 mg sodium, 9 g carb., 2 g dietary fiber, 10 g protein. Daily Values: 32% vit. A, 60% vit. C, 4% calcium, 11% iron. Exchanges: 1-1/2 Vegetable, 1 Very Lean Meat, 1/2 Fat

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; 3 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 2 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 398 mg sodium. 513 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 7 g sugar; 2 g protein; 1458 IU vitamin a; 35 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 40 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

