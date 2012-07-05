Red and Green Gazpacho
Colorful tomatoes, tomatillos, cucumber, shrimp, and cilantro combine in this make-ahead chilled soup.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a bowl combine tomatoes, tomato juice, tomatillos (if using), cucumber, jalapeño pepper, green onions, garlic, the 1/4 cup cilantro, the oil, lime juice, salt, and hot pepper sauce. Cover; chill at least 1 hour.
-
If desired, top each serving with avocado, lime wedges, and fresh cilantro.
Shrimp Gazpacho:
Prepare as above, except before serving stir 8 ounces cooked, peeled, deveined, and chopped shrimp or 8 ounces lump crabmeat into gazpacho.Per 1 cup: 98 cal., 3 g total fat (0 g sat. fat), 74 mg chol., 483 mg sodium, 9 g carb., 2 g dietary fiber, 10 g protein. Daily Values: 32% vit. A, 60% vit. C, 4% calcium, 11% iron. Exchanges: 1-1/2 Vegetable, 1 Very Lean Meat, 1/2 Fat