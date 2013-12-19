LIVE

Really Red Smoothies

Rating: 3.6 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1
  • 5 Ratings

This strawberry rhubarb smoothie gets an unexpected sweet and spicy assist from berry sorbet and red bell bepper pieces.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
6 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
2 3/3 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan combine rhubarb, sweet pepper, and the water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, for 6 to 8 minutes or until rhubarb and pepper are very tender. Stir in strawberries; let stand for 2 minutes (do not drain).

  • Transfer rhubarb mixture to a blender. Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed. Add raspberries. Cover and blend until smooth. If desired, strain mixture and return mixture to blender. Add sorbet. Cover and blend until smooth. If desired, add ice. Cover and blend until desired consistency, adding additional ice as needed.

  • Pour into tall glasses and serve immediately.

Make-Ahead Tip:

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator. Stir well before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
75 calories; total fat 0g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 0g; monounsaturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 4mg; potassium 218mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 4g; sugar 11g; protein 1g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 554IU; vitamin c 42mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 16mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 52mg; iron 1mg.
Reviews

