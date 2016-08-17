Really Red Power Smoothies
These red berry- and veggie-packed smoothies will help you take on your day -- strawberry Greek yogurt adds protein.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a small saucepan cook cauliflower in enough boiling water to cover, about 10 minutes or until very tender. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool quickly.
-
In a blender combine cauliflower and the remaining ingredients. Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed.
-
Pour into tall glasses. Serve immediately.
Tip
If you have fresh berries that you want to use, spread them in a shallow baking pan and freeze 1 hour before using.
To Make Ahead
Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator before serving. Stir before serving.