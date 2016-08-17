Really Red Power Smoothies

These red berry- and veggie-packed smoothies will help you take on your day -- strawberry Greek yogurt adds protein.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small saucepan cook cauliflower in enough boiling water to cover, about 10 minutes or until very tender. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool quickly.

  • In a blender combine cauliflower and the remaining ingredients. Cover and blend until very smooth, stopping and scraping sides of blender as needed.

  • Pour into tall glasses. Serve immediately.

Tip

If you have fresh berries that you want to use, spread them in a shallow baking pan and freeze 1 hour before using.

To Make Ahead

Prepare smoothies as directed. Transfer to an airtight freezer container. Cover and chill up to 3 days or freeze up to 6 months. If frozen, thaw in the refrigerator before serving. Stir before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
118 calories; 2 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 5 mg cholesterol; 28 mg sodium. 418 mg potassium; 22 g carbohydrates; 8 g fiber; 12 g sugar; 6 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 1027 IU vitamin a; 98 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 63 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 74 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

