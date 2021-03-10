Raw Artichoke Salad with Manchego Cheese

Rating: Unrated

The key to raw artichoke dishes like this salad is to select fresh, firm spring artichokes then to slice them paper thin. Use a mandoline, if you have one.

By Anna Kovel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

30 mins
4
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine shallots, lemon juice, and a pinch of coarse salt; let stand 10 minutes. Gradually whisk in olive oil until emulsified. Use a mandoline to very thinly slice each artichoke heart directly into the dressing, toss slices to coat.

  • Season with 1/2 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper. Add cheese and parsley; toss to coat. Serve immediately. Serves 4.

Trimming Artichoke Hearts*:

Artichokes will begin to oxidize and turn brown about as quickly as you can trim them. Dropping them in acidulated water (water with lemon or other citric acid added to it) as soon as they're trimmed solves that problem. It can also be helpful to rub the surfaces with lemon while you are trimming them. Note: Leaves discarded from trimming can be saved for eating; steam them just until tender, about 5 minutes. Working with one artichoke at a time, snap off layers of leaves of until paler, yellowish leaves are exposed. Use a serrated knife to slice off the top half of the artichoke, and discard. Use a paring knife to trim off the dark green layer from the artichoke bottom and all sides of the stem. Trim the browned end of the stem. Rub the trimmed artichoke all over with reserved lemon half, or drop into acidulated water. Halve artichoke lengthwise. Scoop out the inner leaves and fuzzy choke with a small spoon; discard. Drop the trimmed heart into acidulated water. Repeat with remaining artichoke halves until all have been trimmed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
529 calories; fat 45g; cholesterol 42mg; saturated fat 16g; carbohydrates 21g; mono fat 20g; poly fat 4g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 4g; protein 15g; vitamin a 1749.2IU; vitamin c 40.1mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; vitamin b6 0.2mg; folate 143.6mcg; sodium 739mg; potassium 542mg; calcium 433mg; iron 2mg.
