Raw Artichoke Salad with Manchego Cheese

Artichokes will begin to oxidize and turn brown about as quickly as you can trim them. Dropping them in acidulated water (water with lemon or other citric acid added to it) as soon as they're trimmed solves that problem. It can also be helpful to rub the surfaces with lemon while you are trimming them. Note: Leaves discarded from trimming can be saved for eating; steam them just until tender, about 5 minutes. Working with one artichoke at a time, snap off layers of leaves of until paler, yellowish leaves are exposed. Use a serrated knife to slice off the top half of the artichoke, and discard. Use a paring knife to trim off the dark green layer from the artichoke bottom and all sides of the stem. Trim the browned end of the stem. Rub the trimmed artichoke all over with reserved lemon half, or drop into acidulated water. Halve artichoke lengthwise. Scoop out the inner leaves and fuzzy choke with a small spoon; discard. Drop the trimmed heart into acidulated water. Repeat with remaining artichoke halves until all have been trimmed.