Ravioli, Zucchini, and Brown Butter

Cook ravioli according to package instructions; drain and keep warm. In the same skillet heat butter and salt over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until butter is browned, about 3 minutes. Add almonds; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until toasted. Add zucchini to skillet; toss to coat. Add ravioli, balsamic vinegar, and mint to skillet; stir gently to coat. Garnish with additional mint, if desired.