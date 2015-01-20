Ravioli, Zucchini, and Brown Butter
This vegetarian pasta toss is just as delicious as room temperature as it is piping hot, so feel free to serve in at parties, potlucks or picnics.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a very large nonstick skillet. Add zucchini to hot oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 4 minutes. Remove zucchini from skillet and set aside.Advertisement
-
Cook ravioli according to package instructions; drain and keep warm. In the same skillet heat butter and salt over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until butter is browned, about 3 minutes. Add almonds; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until toasted. Add zucchini to skillet; toss to coat. Add ravioli, balsamic vinegar, and mint to skillet; stir gently to coat. Garnish with additional mint, if desired.