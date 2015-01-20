Ravioli, Zucchini, and Brown Butter

Rating: 4.21 stars
14 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This vegetarian pasta toss is just as delicious as room temperature as it is piping hot, so feel free to serve in at parties, potlucks or picnics.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat the olive oil over medium-high heat in a very large nonstick skillet. Add zucchini to hot oil and cook, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 4 minutes. Remove zucchini from skillet and set aside.

  • Cook ravioli according to package instructions; drain and keep warm. In the same skillet heat butter and salt over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until butter is browned, about 3 minutes. Add almonds; cook and stir for 2 minutes or until toasted. Add zucchini to skillet; toss to coat. Add ravioli, balsamic vinegar, and mint to skillet; stir gently to coat. Garnish with additional mint, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
428 calories; 30 g total fat; 12 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 67 mg cholesterol; 683 mg sodium. 420 mg potassium; 35 g carbohydrates; 5 g fiber; 6 g sugar; 13 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 697 IU vitamin a; 21 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 37 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 157 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (3)

darla.stokes
Rating: 5.0 stars
07/25/2019
Quick, easy, and delicious. I was a little dubious about the mint, balsamic vinegar, and almonds, but the flavors and textures worked together perfectly. Definitely a keeper!
Kozie Bartow
Rating: Unrated
02/28/2015
This recipe was EASY and DELICIOUS! I didn't have any mint, and will add that another time, but the family and I so enjoyed the flavor. If I had a restaurant, I'd want this on the menu!
Karen Olson-Russell
Rating: Unrated
03/12/2015
This was okay, but not a repeat for us.
