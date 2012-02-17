Ratatouille with Parmesan Toast

Rating: 4 stars
5 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 5 Ratings

Ratatouille is a traditional French dish that typically stars eggplant, peppers, tomatoes, onions, squash, lots of garlic, herbs, and olive oil. This slow-cooked version has all the classic vegetables, plus protein-rich beans, and is finished with a sprinkling of fresh basil.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
slow-cook:
4 hrs 30 mins
total:
5 hrs
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 3 1/2- to 4-quart slow cooker combine eggplant, beans, tomatoes, squash, tomato sauce, sweet pepper, onion, garlic, black pepper, and salt.

    Advertisement

  • Cover and cook on low-heat setting for 4 1/2 to 5 hours or on high-heat setting for 2 to 2 1/2 hours.

  • Stir basil into mixture in cooker. Serve eggplant mixture with bread slices; sprinkle with cheese.

*

To toast bread slices, preheat broiler. Brush one side of each bread slice with some of 1 tablespoon olive oil. Place bread slices, oil sides up, on a baking sheet. Broil 3 to 4 inches from heat about 15 seconds or until toasted (watch carefully to avoid burning). Sprinkle bread slices with some of 2 tablespoons finely shredded Parmesan cheese. Broil about 15 seconds longer or until cheese is melted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
395 calories; fat 7g; cholesterol 4mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 72g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 14g; sugars 13g; protein 19g; vitamin a 1943.6IU; vitamin c 65.5mg; thiamin 0.4mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 4.1mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 145.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 951mg; potassium 658mg; calcium 161.5mg; iron 4.9mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 05/07/2021