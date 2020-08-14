Ratatouille Cassoulet

Rating: Unrated

Two iconic French dishes meet in one: Layer summer vegetables and crispy bread crumbs over white beans simmered in tomato sauce, and bake until the dish is bubbly and the top is browned and crusty. Mmm, mmm.

By Joe Yonan
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Aubrie Pick

45 mins
45 mins
3 hrs
3 hrs
6
6
  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large ovenproof skillet, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium. Add onion and garlic; cook, stirring, until tender, 8 minutes. Stir in za'atar, 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper; cook until fragrant, 30 seconds. Stir in tomatoes and beans; increase heat to medium-high; bring to a boil. Turn off heat.

  • Working your way around outer edge of skillet, alternate slices of eggplant, zucchini, and squash on top of bean mixture. Continue working in concentric circles to cover bean mixture. Arrange pepper on top.

  • Drizzle with 1 tablespoon olive oil and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt and 1/4 teaspoon black pepper.

  • Cover skillet and bake 1 hour. Uncover; sprinkle with panko. Return to oven, uncovered, and bake another hour, until bread crumbs are browned and beans are tender.

  • Let cool 15 minutes. Serve with bread and/or grain of your choice. Serves 6.

To ensure your beans get very tender, try this quick-soak method. Place the beans in a large pot. Cover with 6 cups water. Bring to boiling; boil gently for 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Cover and let stand 1 hour. Drain.

Per Serving:
235 calories; fat 9g; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 35g; mono fat 5g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 8g; sugars 12g; protein 9g; vitamin a 1048.1IU; vitamin c 55.3mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 2.5mg; vitamin b6 0.5mg; folate 129.4mcg; sodium 608mg; potassium 1089mg; calcium 121mg; iron 4.3mg.
