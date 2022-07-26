Recipes and Cooking Raspberry-Rhubarb Smoothie Raspberry, rhubarb, and ginger make an unforgettable combo in this smoothie recipe that's so good, it could be enjoyed for breakfast or dessert. By Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Total Time: 15 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 3 3/4 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 1 ½ cup frozen raspberries 1 ½ cup frozen sliced rhubarb 1 ¼ cup refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk* ½ cup apple juice 2 tablespoon honey 1 ½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger Directions In a blender combine all ingredients. Cover and blend until smooth. Saturated fat If you're concerned about saturated fat, look for an unsweetened coconut milk with 5 g of saturated fat or less per serving. Some coconut milks, especially those packaged in cans, can have upwards of 13 g of saturated fat per serving. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 189 Calories 4g Fat 40g Carbs 2g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 189 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Sodium 24mg 1% Total Carbohydrate 40g 15% Total Sugars 29g Protein 2g Vitamin C 32.2mg 161% Calcium 189mg 15% Iron 1mg 6% Potassium 481mg 10% Folate, total 26.3mcg Vitamin B-12 1.9mcg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.