Raspberry-Rhubarb Smoothie

Raspberry, rhubarb, and ginger make an unforgettable combo in this smoothie recipe that's so good, it could be enjoyed for breakfast or dessert.

By
Sarah Brekke, MS
sarah brekke headshot
Sarah Brekke, MS

Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Updated on August 15, 2022
Raspberry-Rhubarb Smoothie
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Total Time:
15 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 3/4 cups
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • 1 ½ cup frozen raspberries

  • 1 ½ cup frozen sliced rhubarb

  • 1 ¼ cup refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk*

  • ½ cup apple juice

  • 2 tablespoon honey

  • 1 ½ teaspoon grated fresh ginger

Directions

  1. In a blender combine all ingredients. Cover and blend until smooth.

Saturated fat

If you're concerned about saturated fat, look for an unsweetened coconut milk with 5 g of saturated fat or less per serving. Some coconut milks, especially those packaged in cans, can have upwards of 13 g of saturated fat per serving.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

189 Calories
4g Fat
40g Carbs
2g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 189
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Sodium 24mg 1%
Total Carbohydrate 40g 15%
Total Sugars 29g
Protein 2g
Vitamin C 32.2mg 161%
Calcium 189mg 15%
Iron 1mg 6%
Potassium 481mg 10%
Folate, total 26.3mcg
Vitamin B-12 1.9mcg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Related Articles
Banana Ice Cream with Peanut Butter, Chocolate, or Berries
Healthy Ice Cream and Frozen Dessert Recipes to Help Survive Summer Heat
Cutting butter into flour
Test Your Knowledge with Our Guide to Cooking Terms and Definitions
Cherry-Berry Smoothies
5 Anti-Inflammatory Ingredients to Add to Your Smoothie for a Healthy Boost
Pink Power Smoothies
How to Make a Smoothie Better (and Cheaper) Than Any You Can Buy
RU304287
Power Your Morning with 13 Fast and Healthy Breakfast Bowl Recipes
Berry-Mint Granita
These Vegan Desserts Are a Sweet Treat for Everyone
Pineapple-Spinach Smoothies with sliced banana
23 Healthy Smoothie Recipes for a Boost of Energy
apple pie
Our Ultimate List of Best Pie Recipes for Your Most Unforgettable Slice Yet
Key Lime Mason Jar Cheesecakes in mini jars with lime slices
17 Low-Sugar Desserts for When You Need a Sweet Treat
chocolate avocado milk
12 Trendy Nondairy Milks Explained
Banana Split Cake Roll
18 Healthy Dessert Recipes That Taste Richer Than You'd Expect
Chicken-Egg Salad
16 Mason Jar Recipes for Easy, Portable Meals
Stone Fruit Granita
20 Healthy Sweet Snacks for 50 Calories or Less to Buy or DIY
Rainbow Pops
15 Ice Pops That Will Change the Way You Think About Dessert
Best-Ever Strawberry Rhubarb Pie
15 Sweet-Tart Rhubarb Dessert Ideas You Need to Try
Banana Bread
20 Irresistible Banana Bread Recipes from Classic to Redefined