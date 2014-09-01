Raspberry-Peach Clafouti

While this raspberry clafoutis recipe might look like a cake or another classic dessert recipe, we like to serve it for brunch, too! Top each serving of Raspberry-Peach Clafouti with a dusting of powdered sugar or a scoop of vanilla Greek yogurt.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Butter the bottom and sides of a 9-inch deep-dish pie plate with the 1 teaspoon butter; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine whipping cream, milk, eggs, flour, granulated sugar, melted butter, vanilla, and salt. Beat with an electric mixer on low speed until smooth. Arrange peaches and raspberries in the prepared pie plate. Pour cream mixture over fruit.

  • Bake for 50 to 55 minutes or until puffed and lightly browned. Cool on a wire rack for 15 minutes. Sprinkle lightly with powdered sugar (if desired) and garnish with basil. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
198 calories; 13 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 105 mg sodium. 159 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 681 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 45 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Reviews

