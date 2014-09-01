Raspberry-Peach Clafouti
While this raspberry clafoutis recipe might look like a cake or another classic dessert recipe, we like to serve it for brunch, too! Top each serving of Raspberry-Peach Clafouti with a dusting of powdered sugar or a scoop of vanilla Greek yogurt.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
198 calories; 13 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 107 mg cholesterol; 105 mg sodium. 159 mg potassium; 17 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 4 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 681 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 25 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 45 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;