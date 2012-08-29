Raspberry-Almond Shortbread Cookies
Similar to thumbprint cookies, this shortbread dessert is stuffed with raspberry jam. Drizzle with a powdered sugar glaze for a showy topping.
Ingredients
Directions
In a medium bowl beat butter with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar and the 1/2 teaspoon almond extract. Beat until combined, scraping sides of bowl occasionally. Beat in as much of the flour as you can with the mixer. Using a wooden spoon, stir in any remaining flour. Cover; chill about 1 hour or until dough is easy to handle.Advertisement
Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Shape dough into 1-inch balls. Place balls 2 inches apart onto ungreased cookie sheets. Using your thumb, press an indentation into the center of each ball. Spoon about 1/2 teaspoon of the jam into each indentation. Sprinkle with coarse sugar. Bake about 10 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheets for 1 minute. Transfer to wire racks; cool.
Meanwhile, for icing, in a medium bowl combine powdered sugar, 1 teaspoon of the water, and the 1-1/2 teaspoons almond extract. Add enough of the remaining 1 to 2 teaspoons water to make an icing of drizzling consistency. Drizzle cookies with icing.
Shortbread:
Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium bowl stir together 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 3 tablespoons sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling together. Using your hands, shape the mixture into a ball and knead until smooth. On an ungreased cookie sheet, pat or roll the dough into an 8-inch circle. Make a scalloped edge. Cut circle into 8 or 16 wedges. Leave wedges in the circle. Using a fork, prick tops of wedges. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or just until bottom starts to brown and center is set. Cut circle into wedges again while warm. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool. Makes 8 to 16 wedges.
To Store:
Layer cookies between sheets of waxed paper in an airtight container; cover. Store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or freeze for up to 3 months.