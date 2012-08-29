Raspberry-Almond Shortbread Cookies

Shortbread:

Preheat oven to 325°F. In a medium bowl stir together 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour and 3 tablespoons sugar. Using a pastry blender, cut in 1/2 cup butter until mixture resembles fine crumbs and starts to cling together. Using your hands, shape the mixture into a ball and knead until smooth. On an ungreased cookie sheet, pat or roll the dough into an 8-inch circle. Make a scalloped edge. Cut circle into 8 or 16 wedges. Leave wedges in the circle. Using a fork, prick tops of wedges. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or just until bottom starts to brown and center is set. Cut circle into wedges again while warm. Cool on cookie sheet for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack; cool. Makes 8 to 16 wedges.