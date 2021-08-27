Ranchero Shrimp
Serve this delicious 30-minute meal atop warm tortillas or our included recipe for Mexican Red Rice.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ranchero Shrimp
Ingredients
Directions
*Tip
Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.
Nutrition Facts (Ranchero Shrimp)
Mexican Red Rice
Ingredients
Directions
Mexican Green Rice
Prepare as directed, except substitute 3/4 cup purchased salsa verde for the red salsa.
Roasted Salsa Roja
Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, combine 3 medium quartered and cored tomatoes (about 1-1/2 pounds total), 1/3 cup chopped onion (1 small), 5 cloves garlic (peeled), and 1 halved and seeded fresh jalapeno chile pepper. Toss with 2 to 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, just enough to coat. Spoon mixture into a 15x10x1-inch baking pan, spreading evenly. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 8 minutes. Turn vegetables. Broil for 6 to 8 minutes more or until edges of vegetables begin to darken. Transfer baking pan to a wire rack; cool for 10 minutes. Transfer roasted vegetables and their cooking juices to a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped. Add 1 cup snipped fresh cilantro leaves, 1/4 to 1/3 cup lime juice, and 1/2 teaspoon sugar; pulse until salsa is desired consistency. Season to taste with salt. Serve immediately or cover and chill. Makes 3 cups.