Ranchero Shrimp

Rating: Unrated

Serve this delicious 30-minute meal atop warm tortillas or our included recipe for Mexican Red Rice.

By Sarah Brekke
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ranchero Shrimp

Ingredients

Directions

  • Thaw shrimp, if frozen. Peel and devein shrimp, leaving tails intact if desired. Rinse shrimp; pat dry.

    Advertisement

  • In a 12-inch skillet heat oil and butter over medium-high. Add onion; cook 2 minutes or until softened. Add chile peppers and garlic; cook 2 minutes more or until onion starts to brown, stirring occasionally. Stir in tomatoes. Reduce heat to medium. Cook, covered, 5 minutes or until tomatoes are softened and start to release some juices.

  • Add shrimp and salt. Cook 3 to 4 minutes or until shrimp are opaque, stirring frequently. Remove from heat. Season to taste with black pepper. Stir in cilantro. Serve with Mexican Red or Mexican Green Rice and/or tortillas, and lime wedges.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts (Ranchero Shrimp)

Per Serving:
238 calories; total fat 8g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 246mg; sodium 496mg; potassium 595mg; carbohydrates 13g; fiber 2g; sugar 3g; protein 31g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 720IU; vitamin c 16mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 0mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 15mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 120mg; iron 1mg.

Mexican Red Rice

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium-high heat. Add onion, garlic, ground ancho chile pepper, and salt; cook for 2 minutes. Stir in uncooked rice; cook and stir for 1 minute. Add broth, Roasted Salsa Roja, and the water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 20 minutes or until rice is tender.

    Advertisement

  • Remove pan from heat. Remove lid. Cover pan with a clean kitchen towel; replace lid. Let stand for 5 minutes to let the towel absorb any excess moisture. Remove lid and towel. Add cilantro; fluff rice with a fork.

Mexican Green Rice

Prepare as directed, except substitute 3/4 cup purchased salsa verde for the red salsa.

Roasted Salsa Roja

Preheat broiler. In a large bowl, combine 3 medium quartered and cored tomatoes (about 1-1/2 pounds total), 1/3 cup chopped onion (1 small), 5 cloves garlic (peeled), and 1 halved and seeded fresh jalapeno chile pepper. Toss with 2 to 3 tablespoons vegetable oil, just enough to coat. Spoon mixture into a 15x10x1-inch baking pan, spreading evenly. Broil 5 to 6 inches from the heat for 8 minutes. Turn vegetables. Broil for 6 to 8 minutes more or until edges of vegetables begin to darken. Transfer baking pan to a wire rack; cool for 10 minutes. Transfer roasted vegetables and their cooking juices to a food processor; pulse until coarsely chopped. Add 1 cup snipped fresh cilantro leaves, 1/4 to 1/3 cup lime juice, and 1/2 teaspoon sugar; pulse until salsa is desired consistency. Season to taste with salt. Serve immediately or cover and chill. Makes 3 cups.

Nutrition Facts (Mexican Red Rice)

Per Serving:
166 calories; total fat 4g; saturated fat 0g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 323mg; potassium 188mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 1g; sugar 2g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 972IU; vitamin c 17mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 93mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 30mg; iron 2mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/04/2021