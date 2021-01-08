Ranch Potato Chip Snack Mix

Rating: Unrated

Make a batch of this homemade snack mix to keep the whole family satisfied. It also makes the perfect food gift for loved ones.

By Annie Peterson
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
bake:
25 mins at 325°
Servings:
24
Yield:
12 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F. Line a shallow roasting pan with foil, extending foil over edges. In prepared pan combine potato chips, sweet potato chips, and rye chips. Bake 5 minutes. Stir in pretzels and nuts. Drizzle with melted butter and sprinkle with salad dressing mix; toss to coat.

    Advertisement

  • Bake 10 minutes; stir. Bake 10 minutes more or until lightly toasted. Using foil, lift out snack mix; cool on foil. Store in an airtight container at room temperature up to 1 week.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
148 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 437mg; potassium 75mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 748IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 6mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 01/17/2021