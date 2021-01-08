Ranch Potato Chip Snack Mix
Make a batch of this homemade snack mix to keep the whole family satisfied. It also makes the perfect food gift for loved ones.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Carson Downing
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
148 calories; total fat 11g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 3g; cholesterol 10mg; sodium 437mg; potassium 75mg; carbohydrates 11g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 748IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 6mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.