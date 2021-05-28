Rainbow Pops

Rating: Unrated

For a light and refreshing sweet to cool you off all summer, whip up our rainbow fruit pops. Made simply from pureed fruit they're a healthy treat with zero added sugar.

By Charlie Worthington
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Read the full recipe after the video.

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 pops
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a blender or food processor puree each fruit separately until smooth.

  • Divide kiwi puree among eight 3-ounce ice-pop molds. Repeat with raspberry puree, peach puree, and blackberry puree. Insert sticks; cover and freeze at least 4 hours or until firm. Makes 8.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
35 calories; carbohydrates 8g; insoluble fiber 3g; sugars 5g; protein 1g; vitamin a 122.9IU; vitamin c 26.7mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 13.2mcg; sodium 1mg; potassium 148mg; calcium 17mg; iron 0.3mg.
