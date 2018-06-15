Rainbow Fudge

Rating: 4 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

Taste the rainbow (fudge)! This eye-catching layered dessert recipe is ideal for St. Patrick's Day, unicorn parties, or any celebration that needs a colorful boost.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Line an 8 x 8 x 2-inch baking pan with foil, allowing foil to extend over edges of pan.

  • In a small bowl combine 1/2 cup candy melts and 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons sweetened condensed milk. Microwave on 100% power (high) for 30 seconds and stir until smooth. To make the purple layer, stir in 4 drops each of red and blue food coloring and 1/8 teaspoon orange extract. Drizzle evenly into bottom of prepared pan and spread smoothly using a small offset spatula. Chill 5 to 10 minutes until soft set. Repeat layers, using 1/2 cup candy melts, 3 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons condensed milk, food coloring, and 1/8 teaspoon orange extract in each layer. (For blue use 8 drops food color; for green 8 drops food color; for yellow 8 drops food color; for orange use 4 drops each red and yellow food color; and for red use 16 drops food color.) Drizzle each mixture over the soft set layer in pan, then spread to edges. Chill layers 2 hours or until firm.

  • Use foil to lift uncut fudge from pan; remove foil. Cut fudge into 1-inch squares and store in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to two weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
64 calories; 3 g total fat; 3 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 2 mg cholesterol; 17 mg sodium. 23 mg potassium; 9 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 9 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 21 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 1 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 22 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

