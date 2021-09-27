Radish Salad Crostini

Rating: Unrated

This pretty radish crostini recipe is perfect for spring months when you can get your hands on watermelon radishes and other in-season radish varieties.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

total:
30 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Cut baguette diagonally into 1/4- to 1/2-inch slices; brush both sides of slices with olive oil and bake on a baking sheet 8 to 10 minutes or until lightly toasted, turning halfway through. Meanwhile, trim and cut radishes into very thin slices; cut slices into matchstick strips.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl stir together ricotta cheese, lemon zest, tarragon, and salt. Spread toasted bread slices with cheese mixture. Top with radish strips; drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle with additional chopped fresh tarragon and salt plus pepper to taste. Makes 12 to 15 crostini.

Tips

If desired, swap 1 5.3-ounce package garlic and herb goat cheese for the ricotta. Stir in 2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese and omit the pinch salt.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
105 calories; fat 5g; cholesterol 6mg; saturated fat 1g; carbohydrates 10g; mono fat 3g; protein 4g; vitamin a 88.1IU; vitamin c 1.7mg; niacin equivalents 0.1mg; folate 5.1mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 197mg; potassium 55mg; calcium 61mg; iron 0.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/08/2021