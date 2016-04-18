Quinoa with Roasted Beets and Thyme Vinaigrette

This quinoa and roasted beets bowl is packed with savory flavor. Make it vegan by omitting the cheese and add olives.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
roast:
40 mins
stand:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
1 hr 35 mins
Servings:
6
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Cut tops off beets and trim root ends. Halve or quarter beets. Place beets and garlic in a 15x10-inch baking pan. Drizzle with 1 Tbsp. of the oil and sprinkle with 1/4 tsp. of the salt and the pepper; toss to coat. Cover with foil.

  • Roast 20 to 25 minutes or until beets are tender. Let stand, covered, 15 minutes. If desired, to remove skins, wrap beets, one at a time, in a paper towel and gently rub to remove skins. (If skins are very tender, you do not need to remove them.) Mash garlic.

  • Meanwhile, in a medium saucepan combine the water, quinoa, and the remaining 1/4 tsp. salt. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed.

  • For vinaigrette, in a screw-top jar combine the remaining 3 Tbsp. oil, the mashed garlic, vinegar, thyme, and mustard. Season to taste with additional salt and pepper. Cover and shake well.

  • In a serving dish arrainge cooked quinoa, vinaigrette, cheese, walnuts, and shallot.

  • Top quinoa mixture with roasted beets. Sprinkle with additional snipped fresh thyme. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Make It Vegan

Omit the cheese. If desired, substitute 1/3 cup sliced pitted kalamata olives for the cheese.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
364 calories; fat 19g; cholesterol 13mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 5g; insoluble fiber 6g; sugars 7g; protein 11g; vitamin a 97.2IU; vitamin c 5.3mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 169.3mcg; sodium 521mg; potassium 548mg; calcium 50.5mg; iron 2.9mg.
