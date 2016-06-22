Quinoa and Summer Vegetables
Grain salads are great warm or at room temp. Get ahead by making the quinoa earlier in the week, or save some time with quinoa in microwaveable pouches. We like to keep a few in the pantry for hectic nights when we need dinner fast!
Ingredients
Directions
-
Cook quinoa according to package directions; transfer to a large bowl.Advertisement
-
In a large skillet heat oil over medium-high heat. Add zucchini in a single layer. Cook, without stirring, 2 to 3 minutes or until browned on one side. Add a pinch of kosher salt. Stir; reduce heat to medium. Add sweet pepper; cook 2 minutes more, stirring occasionally, until crisp-tender. Stir in paprika; transfer mixture to bowl with quinoa.
-
Stir in green onions, almonds, and 1/4 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper. Stir in cilantro just before serving. Serve with lemon wedges.