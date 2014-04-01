Quinoa-Stuffed Smoked Tomatoes

Tomatoes make colorful, healthy bowls for nutritious quinoa salad.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

soak:
1 hr
prep:
35 mins
grill:
18 mins
Servings:
4
  • At least 1 hour before grilling, soak wood chips in enough water to cover. Drain before using.

  • In a small saucepan combine broth and quinoa. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Simmer, covered, about 15 minutes or until liquid is absorbed. Meanwhile, in a medium skillet cook and stir zucchini in the 1 teaspoon oil over medium heat about 5 minutes or until tender. Remove from heat; set aside.

  • In a screw-top jar combine the 2 tablespoons oil, the lemon juice, herbs, and honey. Cover and shake well. Season to taste with salt and pepper. Add lemon mixture to quinoa; toss to coat. Stir in zucchini, cheese, pine nuts, and shallot.

  • Cut a thin slice from the top of each tomato. Using a melon baller, scoop out tomatoes, leaving 1/2-inch shells. Place tomatoes in an 8x8x2-inch disposable foil pan. Spoon quinoa mixture into tomatoes, mounding the mixture on top.

  • For a charcoal grill, arrange medium-hot coals around outer edge of grill. Test for medium heat above center of grill. Sprinkle drained wood chips over coals. Place foil pan with tomatoes on grill rack over center of grill. Cover and grill for 18 to 20 minutes or until tomatoes are softened and filling is heated through. (For a gas grill, preheat grill. Reduce heat to medium. Adjust for indirect cooking. Grill as above, adding drained wood chips according to the manufacturer's directions.)

Per Serving:
282 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 4g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 8g; cholesterol 12mg; sodium 449mg; potassium 761mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 5g; sugar 8g; protein 9g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1913IU; vitamin c 38mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 83mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 82mg; iron 2mg.
