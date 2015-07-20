Quinoa and Butternut Bowl
This breakfast bowl is a little savory and a little sweet. We like to top each serving with a poached egg.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Con Poulos
Add an Egg:
Top each serving with a poached egg. To make eggs ahead poach and then transfer to a baking dish. Cover and chill up to 24 hours. To reheat, place a steamer basket in an extra large skillet. Add water to just below the basket and bring to a gentle boil. Add eggs to basket. Cover and steam for 3 minutes or until heated through.
For cooked quinoa, start with 2 cups uncooked quinoa, rinsed and drained. Place in a large saucepan with 4 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Drain off any excess liquid. Or, you can purchase cooked quinoa.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
378 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 15g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 327mg; potassium 647mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 5g; sugar 6g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 13375IU; vitamin c 59mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 101mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 189mg; iron 2mg.