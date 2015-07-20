Quinoa and Butternut Bowl

This breakfast bowl is a little savory and a little sweet. We like to top each serving with a poached egg.

By Recipe by Sara Forte
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
10
Max Servings:
12
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Spread the squash cubes in a shallow baking pan. Drizzle with 2 tablespoon of the oil and sprinkle with cinnamon, nutmeg, and a few pinches of salt and pepper. Toss to coat and spread in a single layer. Bake about 25 minutes or until tender and the edges of squash are browned, stirring once. Remove to cool slightly.

  • Meanwhile, in a food processor or blender combine the parsley, chives, 2/3 cup oil, lemon zest, and a few pinches of sea salt. Cover and and process or blend until combined and herbs are finely chopped; set aside.

  • In a very large skillet heat remaining oil over medium heat. Add garlic, onion, and a pinch of salt. Cook and stir for 1 minute. Stir in quinoa, maple, and cayenne. Cook for 6 to 8 minutes or until the quinoa gets crispy, stirring occasionally. Stir in kale until wilted. Transfer to a large bowl and stir in squash, lemon juice, and 2 tablespoons of the herb oil. Serve at room temperature topped with remaining herb oil and Manchego cheese. Garnish with radish sprouts, if desired.

Add an Egg:

Top each serving with a poached egg. To make eggs ahead poach and then transfer to a baking dish. Cover and chill up to 24 hours. To reheat, place a steamer basket in an extra large skillet. Add water to just below the basket and bring to a gentle boil. Add eggs to basket. Cover and steam for 3 minutes or until heated through.

*

For cooked quinoa, start with 2 cups uncooked quinoa, rinsed and drained. Place in a large saucepan with 4 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until tender. Drain off any excess liquid. Or, you can purchase cooked quinoa.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
378 calories; total fat 25g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 3g; monounsaturated fat 15g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 327mg; potassium 647mg; carbohydrates 34g; fiber 5g; sugar 6g; protein 8g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 13375IU; vitamin c 59mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 101mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 189mg; iron 2mg.
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
03/26/2020
This is one of my favorite meals. Varied textures, varied flavors — sweet, salty, tangy, rich, nutty... it's an incredible recipe.
