Gingerbread Loaves

To Present This Gift...

Using the photograph for inspiration, trim the edges of the paper plates, making each a different size. To add small holes around the edge, use a paper punch. Layer the plates for a colorful display.For the tag, cut a 2x6-inch strip from craft paper. Fold in half with the short ends together. Cut narrow strips from colored papers. Glue horizontally on one side of the craft paper tag. Let the glue dry. Punch a hole in the center near the fold. Thread with ribbon.