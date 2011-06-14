Gingerbread Loaves
These mini quick breads are loaded with your favorite fall flavors.
Gingerbread Loaves
Ingredients
Directions
Grease bottoms and halfway up the sides of two 5-3/4X3X2-inch individual loaf pans; set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl combine flour, baking powder, cinnamon, ginger, baking soda, and salt. Make a well in center of flour mixture; set aside. In another medium mixing bowl stir together egg, molasses, oil, brown sugar, and milk. Add egg mixture all at once to the flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter will be a little lumpy). Spoon batter into the prepared pans, dividing evenly.
Bake in a 350 degree F oven for 25 to 30 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near the centers comes out clean. Cool in pans on wire racks for 10 minutes. Remove from pans. Cool completely on wire racks. Wrap tightly and store in the refrigerator for up to 3 days or in the freezer for up to 1 month.
To present, drizzle tops of loaves with Lemon Icing. Decorate with crystallized ginger and a lemon slice twist, if desired. Makes 2 loaves.
To Present This Gift...
Using the photograph for inspiration, trim the edges of the paper plates, making each a different size. To add small holes around the edge, use a paper punch. Layer the plates for a colorful display.For the tag, cut a 2x6-inch strip from craft paper. Fold in half with the short ends together. Cut narrow strips from colored papers. Glue horizontally on one side of the craft paper tag. Let the glue dry. Punch a hole in the center near the fold. Thread with ribbon.
Also try this...
Use seasonally themed paper plates to present loaves around particular holidays.
To present this gift you will need:
Decorative-edge scissors, paper plates in desired colors, paper punch, brown craft paper, scissors, colored papers to coordinate with plate colors, glue stick, and 1/8-inch-wide satin ribbon.
Lemon Icing
Ingredients
Directions
In a small mixing bowl stir together powdered sugar and lemon juice or vanilla. Stir in milk, 1 teaspoon at a time, until icing is of drizzling consistency.