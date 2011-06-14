Crescent Roll Cinnamon Rolls
Making cinnamon rolls with crescent dough is the secret ingredient to making a quick and easy breakfast treat. Flaky and delicious, these crescent roll cinnamon rolls taste just like homemade sweet rolls (in a fraction of the time!).
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
155 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fatg; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 241mg; potassium 69mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiberg; sugar 10g; protein 2g; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folatemcg; vitamin b12mcg; calciummg; ironmg.