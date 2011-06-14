Crescent Roll Cinnamon Rolls

Rating: 3.92 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 21
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 3
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 5

Making cinnamon rolls with crescent dough is the secret ingredient to making a quick and easy breakfast treat. Flaky and delicious, these crescent roll cinnamon rolls taste just like homemade sweet rolls (in a fraction of the time!).

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Grease an 8x1-1/2- or 9x1-1/2-inch round baking pan; set aside. Unroll dough (do not separate); press perforations to seal. Brush dough with melted butter. In a small bowl, stir together the granulated sugar and cinnamon; sprinkle over dough. Starting from a long side, roll up dough. Using a sharp knife, slice dough into 1-1/2-inch pieces. Arrange pieces, cut side up, in prepared pan, flattening each roll slightly.

  • Bake for 15 to 18 minutes or until golden. Remove and cool rolls slightly in pan on a wire rack. Remove from pan. In a small bowl, stir together powdered sugar, vanilla, and enough orange juice or milk to make an icing of drizzling consistency. Drizzle over warm rolls. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
155 calories; total fat 7g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fatg; cholesterol 4mg; sodium 241mg; potassium 69mg; carbohydrates 22g; fiberg; sugar 10g; protein 2g; vitamin a 49IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folatemcg; vitamin b12mcg; calciummg; ironmg.

Reviews (1)

Debbie Florio
Rating: Unrated
09/02/2015
I rated these a 5 star because they are pretty amazing when you consider they are made from packaged rolls. They are not Cinnabon quality but great in a pinch when you are craving something sweet.
