Meanwhile, in a small bowl combine eggs, milk, and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened. Pour batter into hot skillet or pan. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean. Cut into wedges or squares. Serve warm. If desired, drizzle with honey. Makes 8 to 10 pieces.

Add the 1 tablespoon butter to a 10-inch cast-iron skillet, a 9x1 1/2-inch round baking pan, or an 8x8x2-inch square baking pan. Place in the preheated oven about 3 minutes or until butter melts. Remove pan from oven; swirl butter in pan to coat bottom and sides of pan.

Preheat oven to 400F. In a medium bowl stir together flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, and salt; set aside.

Double Corn Bread: Prepare as above, except fold 1/2 cup frozen whole kernel corn, thawed, into the batter.

Green Chile Corn Bread: Prepare as above, except fold 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese or Monterey Jack cheese (4 ounces) and one 4-ounce can diced green chile peppers, drained, into the batter.

Sweet Pepper Corn Bread: Prepare as above, except fold 1/2 cup chopped red sweet pepper into the batter.

Green Onion-Bacon Corn Bread: Prepare as above, except fold 1/3 cup cooked, crumbled bacon and 1/4 cup sliced green onions into the batter.

Corn Muffins: Prepare as above, except omit the 1 tablespoon butter. Spoon the batter into 12 greased 2-1/2-inch muffin cups, filling cups two-thirds full. Bake in the preheated oven about 15 minutes or until light brown and a wooden toothpick inserted near centers comes out clean. Makes 12 muffins.

Corn Sticks: Prepare as above, except omit the 1 tablespoon butter. Generously grease corn stick pans and heat in the preheated oven for 3 minutes. Carefully fill preheated pans two-thirds full. Bake in preheated oven about 12 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Makes 18 to 26 corn sticks.