Rating: 3 stars This recipe has been stolen from the original creator, Mrs. Edna Lewis, who collaborated with Scott York on the cookbook The Gift of Southern Cooking! I am appalled Scott is claiming the recipe along with the homemade baking powder is his own creation!!! He clevedrly changed the name to Classic Buttermilk Biscuits instead of Hot Crusty Buttermilk Biscuits as published in the cookbook! The recipes are found on p. 230 - Homemade Baking Powder and p. 232 - Hot Crusty Buttermilk Biscuits. What a shame BHG does not vet the true sources for recipes published in its magazine. Shame of both BHG & Scott York.

Rating: Unrated These biscuits were a hot mess. I followed the directions to the tee but ended up to save the ingredients. I changed it Scones and saved the day. I would NOT RECOMEND THIS RECIPE I have been craving biscuits so I will try another one.

Rating: Unrated I just made these biscuits this morning and they reminded me of my mom's baking powder biscuits. I used lard and that is what makes them flaky and have that nice crisp top. Love them!I'm not sure what the piercing by the fork does unless it helps them to cook even. Never heard of that either but I did it.

Rating: Unrated might I ask what is the purpose of piercing the dough? this is close to my basic recipe but I have never saw or heard of this being done on biscuits.