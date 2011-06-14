Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

This piping hot, flaky biscuit recipe can be ready in less than 30 minutes. Store the homemade baking powder in a sealed container for the next time you're in the mood for quick bread.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
bake:
8 mins to 12 mins at 500°
Yield:
12 to 16 biscuits
Classic Buttermilk Biscuits

  • Heat oven to 500°F. In large bowl whisk together flour, homemade baking powder, and kosher salt. Add lard, coating in flour. Working quickly, rub lard between fingertips until roughly half the lard is coarsely blended and half remains in large pieces, about 3/4 inch.

  • Make a well in center of flour mixture. Add buttermilk all at once. With a large spoon stir mixture quickly, just until it is blended and begins to mass and form a sticky dough. (If dough appears dry, add 1 to 2 tablespoons additional buttermilk.)

  • Immediately turn dough onto generously floured surface. Using floured hands, knead briskly 8 to 10 times until cohesive ball of dough forms. Gently flatten dough with hands to even thickness. Using floured rolling pin, lightly roll dough to a 3/4-inch thickness.

  • Using a dinner fork dipped in flour, pierce dough completely through at 1/2-inch intervals. Flour a 2 1/2- or 3-inch biscuit cutter. Stamp out rounds and arrange on heavy baking sheet. Add dough pieces, as-is, to baking sheet.

  • Place on rack in upper third of oven. Bake 8 to 12 minutes until crusty and golden brown. Remove. Brush with melted butter. Serve hot.

Per Serving:
231 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 3g; cholesterol 8mg; sodium 200mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 2g; protein 6g; vitamin a 389IU; vitamin c 11mg; calcium 71mg; iron 1mg.

Homemade Baking Powder

  • In a small bowl combine cream of tartar and baking soda. Sift together 3 times. Transfer to a clean, tight-sealing jar. Store at room temperature, away from sunlight, for up to 6 weeks.

Anonymous
Rating: 3 stars
02/04/2017
This recipe has been stolen from the original creator, Mrs. Edna Lewis, who collaborated with Scott York on the cookbook The Gift of Southern Cooking! I am appalled Scott is claiming the recipe along with the homemade baking powder is his own creation!!! He clevedrly changed the name to Classic Buttermilk Biscuits instead of Hot Crusty Buttermilk Biscuits as published in the cookbook! The recipes are found on p. 230 - Homemade Baking Powder and p. 232 - Hot Crusty Buttermilk Biscuits. What a shame BHG does not vet the true sources for recipes published in its magazine. Shame of both BHG & Scott York.
Anonymous
Rating: Unrated
10/23/2017
These biscuits were a hot mess. I followed the directions to the tee but ended up to save the ingredients. I changed it Scones and saved the day. I would NOT RECOMEND THIS RECIPE I have been craving biscuits so I will try another one.
Helen Maddox
Rating: Unrated
05/22/2016
I just made these biscuits this morning and they reminded me of my mom's baking powder biscuits. I  used lard and that is what makes them flaky and have that nice crisp top. Love them!I'm not sure what the piercing by the fork does unless it helps them to cook even. Never heard of that either but I did it.
Melba Roe
Rating: Unrated
05/14/2016
might I ask what is the purpose of piercing the dough?  this is close to my basic recipe but I have never saw or heard of this being done on biscuits.
Larry Johnson
Rating: Unrated
05/14/2016
For Southern style biscuits, substitute 1½ to 2 cups cake flour for the same amount of all-purpose flour. For genuine Southern style, use bleached all-purpose flour.  My grandma used to knead not to a count but to the names of Christ's disciples, and nobody at her house was late for breakfast... .. , .
