Banana Bread

Rating: 4.45 stars
244 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 175
  • 4 star values: 32
  • 3 star values: 18
  • 2 star values: 9
  • 1 star values: 10

Few things top a homemade banana bread and a banana nut bread recipe is a scrumptious way to use up overripe bananas. Here, a prep time of just 25 minutes makes this a wonderfully easy banana bread recipe.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Ingredients

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F. Grease bottom and 1/2 inch up the sides of one 9x5x3-inch or two 7-1/2x3-1/2x2-inch loaf pans; set aside. In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg. Make a well in center of flour mixture; set aside.

  • In a medium bowl combine eggs, banana, sugar, and oil. Add egg mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be lumpy). Fold in nuts. Spoon batter into prepared pan(s). If desired, sprinkle Streusel Topping over batter.

  • Bake for 55 to 60 minutes for 9x5x3-inch pan or 40 to 45 minutes for 7-1/2x3-1/2x2-inch pans or until a wooden toothpick inserted near center comes out clean (if necessary, cover loosely with foil the last 15 minutes of baking to prevent overbrowning). Cool in pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove from pan. Cool completely on a wire rack. Wrap and store overnight before slicing.

  • Makes 1 loaf (16 slices) banana bread.

Nutrition Facts (Banana Bread)

Per Serving:
215 calories; 9 g total fat; 1 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 27 mg cholesterol; 122 mg sodium. 176 mg potassium; 32 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 18 g sugar; 3 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 0 RE vitamin a; 49 IU vitamin a; 4 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 16 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 30 mg calcium; 1 mg iron;

Streusel-Nut Topping

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small bowl combine brown sugar and flour. Using a pastry blender, cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Stir in walnuts.

Reviews (5)

Anonymous
Rating: 5 stars
05/03/2017
I have been using this recipe for years now. It's delicious the way it is but I do occasionally change it up a little to make it healthier. I made it tonight and used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose and used canola oil as the "cooking oil" called for. It's still delicious and has a little more texture to it due to the WW flour. 5 stars from me!
Anonymous
Rating: 5.0 stars
03/13/2020
I absolutely love this recipe. It’s a sticky page in my red plaid cook book! If you’re having trouble getting it to cook through, I suggest using less banana next time; that always works for me. I was featured in the magazine along with this recipe back in 2010, and I still stand by my recommendation of using spotted bananas instead of fully blackened or streaked ones—-those tend to make the recipe a little more bitter to me and your bread won’t be as sweet. You can’t go wrong with this banana bread!
Anonymous
Rating: 3 stars
01/02/2018
The batter was yummy and its easy to make. I had a lot of trouble getting it to cook all the way through in one loaf. Not quit sweet enough for me. I would try it as muffins next time and add the streusel topping. Just ok on this one for me.
Holly Otto
Rating: Unrated
01/25/2016
I used this recipe it is so good ! I  added 1 sliced apple,  1/2 cup frozen thawed  blueberries-( coated with a sprinkle of sugar and flour to hold their shape), 4 mashed bananas, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar. 1/2 tsp almond extract, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 1/8 tsp pumpkin pie spice ( I was out of nutmeg) and used 1/2 cup oil.  Baked at 350 degrees for 70 minutes then I wrapped it foil while still warm and sliced it in the morning.
Carol Barringer
Rating: Unrated
04/17/2013
This is very similar to my standard banana bread (which uses only baking soda, no baking powder). To increase the nutritional value, I always add ground flax meal and either wheat germ or oat bran (1/4 cup of each) plus something for a bit more moisture -- an extra-large banana, a spoonful of sour cream, a couple T's of milk, or a little oil. I also substitute whole wheat flour for half the flour in the recipe. I like the slightly deeper, more complex flavor of these additions.
Katie Serafin
Rating: Unrated
06/29/2013
This recipe is PERFECT as-is! I have been using this recipe for a long time. The key is letting it sit overnight wrapped in foil before slicing. This makes it so moist. Love to warm it in the microwave and put some butter on it.
