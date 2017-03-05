Rating: 5 stars I have been using this recipe for years now. It's delicious the way it is but I do occasionally change it up a little to make it healthier. I made it tonight and used whole wheat flour instead of all purpose and used canola oil as the "cooking oil" called for. It's still delicious and has a little more texture to it due to the WW flour. 5 stars from me!

Rating: 5.0 stars I absolutely love this recipe. It’s a sticky page in my red plaid cook book! If you’re having trouble getting it to cook through, I suggest using less banana next time; that always works for me. I was featured in the magazine along with this recipe back in 2010, and I still stand by my recommendation of using spotted bananas instead of fully blackened or streaked ones—-those tend to make the recipe a little more bitter to me and your bread won’t be as sweet. You can’t go wrong with this banana bread!

Rating: 3 stars The batter was yummy and its easy to make. I had a lot of trouble getting it to cook all the way through in one loaf. Not quit sweet enough for me. I would try it as muffins next time and add the streusel topping. Just ok on this one for me.

Rating: Unrated I used this recipe it is so good ! I added 1 sliced apple, 1/2 cup frozen thawed blueberries-( coated with a sprinkle of sugar and flour to hold their shape), 4 mashed bananas, 1/2 cup white sugar, 1/2 cup brown sugar. 1/2 tsp almond extract, 1/2 tsp cinnamon, and 1/8 tsp pumpkin pie spice ( I was out of nutmeg) and used 1/2 cup oil. Baked at 350 degrees for 70 minutes then I wrapped it foil while still warm and sliced it in the morning.

Rating: Unrated This is very similar to my standard banana bread (which uses only baking soda, no baking powder). To increase the nutritional value, I always add ground flax meal and either wheat germ or oat bran (1/4 cup of each) plus something for a bit more moisture -- an extra-large banana, a spoonful of sour cream, a couple T's of milk, or a little oil. I also substitute whole wheat flour for half the flour in the recipe. I like the slightly deeper, more complex flavor of these additions.

Rating: Unrated This recipe is PERFECT as-is! I have been using this recipe for a long time. The key is letting it sit overnight wrapped in foil before slicing. This makes it so moist. Love to warm it in the microwave and put some butter on it.

