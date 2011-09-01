Applesauce Donuts

A batch of warm Applesauce Donuts are the perfect cooking project for a cool fall day. Everyone loves homemade donuts and our Applesauce Icing takes this tasty breakfast or snack recipe to the next level.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Applesauce Donuts

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder, the 1 tablespoon cinnamon, the salt, and baking soda. In another large bowl whisk together eggs and egg yolk. Add sugar, the 1 cup Homemade Applesauce, the buttermilk, and melted butter; whisk until well mixed. Add the flour mixture to the egg mixture. Use your hands to mix together until all of the flour is moistened. Cover and chill dough about 1 hour or until easy to handle.

  • On a floured surface, roll out dough to a 1/2 inch thickness. Cut dough with a floured 2 1/2-inch doughnut cutter, rerolling dough as necessary. Fry doughnuts, two or three doughnuts and doughnut holes at a time, in deep hot oil (365°F) for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden, turning once. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to paper towels to drain.

  • Dip warm doughnuts and doughnut holes in Applesauce Icing. If desired, serve with whipped cream and/or additional applesauce; sprinkle with additional cinnamon and/or nutmeg. If desired, garnish with apple peel ribbons.

Nutrition Facts (Applesauce Donuts)

Per Serving:
367 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 10g; cholesterol 38mg; sodium 234mg; potassium 79mg; carbohydrates 51g; fiber 2g; sugar 31g; protein 4g; trans fatty acidg; vitamin a 97IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 71mg; iron 1mg.

Homemade Applesauce

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a Dutch oven combine red cooking apples; granulated sugar; apple juice or apple cider; and ground cinnamon. Bring to boiling; reduce heat to low. Cook for 45 to 60 minutes or until apples are soft enough to puree. Transfer apple mixture to a blender or food processor. Cover and blend or process until sauce texture. (If you prefer, use a hand blender to puree the apple mixture.) Makes about 3 1/2 cups.

Applesauce Icing

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine powdered sugar, Homemade Applesauce or unsweetened applesauce, and water. Whisk together until smooth. Makes about 1 1/2 cups.

Reviews (1)

Danielle Drought
Rating: Unrated
12/31/2013
I tried making apple butter doughnuts the other day and they were just toooooooo dense and heavy, which cause undercooking. This recipe is awesome! However I used a 3 1/2 inch ring and that was way too big, but all I have at the moment. I also believe 1/2 inch thick is a little on the too thick side, they do double or triple in thickness. It just makes it a little hard to bite into. I only made the doughnuts, not the other recipes on the page. They came out very cakey and with a nice golden crisp crust. I also added 1 tsp vanilla and the scrapings of one vanilla bean, both of which I added at the end of mixing the egg stuff, before adding it to the flour.
