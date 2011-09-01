Applesauce Donuts

Rating: Unrated

I tried making apple butter doughnuts the other day and they were just toooooooo dense and heavy, which cause undercooking. This recipe is awesome! However I used a 3 1/2 inch ring and that was way too big, but all I have at the moment. I also believe 1/2 inch thick is a little on the too thick side, they do double or triple in thickness. It just makes it a little hard to bite into. I only made the doughnuts, not the other recipes on the page. They came out very cakey and with a nice golden crisp crust. I also added 1 tsp vanilla and the scrapings of one vanilla bean, both of which I added at the end of mixing the egg stuff, before adding it to the flour.