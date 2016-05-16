Quick Tandoori-Style Chicken

Rating: 5 stars
9 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 9
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Madras curry powder is typically a blend of garlic and spices -- fenugreek, coriander, cumin, turmeric, and red pepper -- and it tends to be hotter than blends labeled just "curry powder."

By Anna Kovel
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl whisk together yogurt, vinegar, curry powder, garlic, and salt. Add chicken; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes (or cover and chill up to 24 hours).

  • Thread chicken on skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between pieces. Grill on the greased rack of a covered grill directly over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is done and no longer pink (175°F), turning to brown evenly. Serve over basmati rice with mango chutney. Sprinkle with fresh mint.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
232 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 162 mg cholesterol; 295 mg sodium. 429 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 37 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 54 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

chasie3950237
Rating: 5 stars
11/01/2018
This is just like a recipe I made w/out the cider vinegar and it was excellent. I will try w/ vinegar. I bet it will be just as good. I let mine marinate over night served w/ jasmine rice and mango chutney and a cucumber salad. My friends said I out did myself but it was so easy!
