Quick Tandoori-Style Chicken
Madras curry powder is typically a blend of garlic and spices -- fenugreek, coriander, cumin, turmeric, and red pepper -- and it tends to be hotter than blends labeled just "curry powder."
Ingredients
Directions
In a large bowl whisk together yogurt, vinegar, curry powder, garlic, and salt. Add chicken; toss to coat. Let stand 15 minutes (or cover and chill up to 24 hours).Advertisement
Thread chicken on skewers, leaving 1/4 inch between pieces. Grill on the greased rack of a covered grill directly over medium-high heat for 8 to 10 minutes or until chicken is done and no longer pink (175°F), turning to brown evenly. Serve over basmati rice with mango chutney. Sprinkle with fresh mint.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
232 calories; 8 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 162 mg cholesterol; 295 mg sodium. 429 mg potassium; 2 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 1 g sugar; 37 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 54 IU vitamin a; 0 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 9 mg niacin equivalents; 1 mg vitamin b6; 7 mcg folate; 1 mcg vitamin b12; 50 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;