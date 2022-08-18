Quick Refrigerator Pickles

These quick refrigerator pickles can be made with your current vegetable or fruit haul! We've got a list of vegetables and fruits that are perfect for pickling. Bonus: The refrigerator pickles only take 15 minutes of hands-on time.

By Colleen Weeden
Updated on August 25, 2022
Quick Refrigerator Pickles
Photo: Jacob Fox
Hands On Time:
15 mins
Chill Time:
24 hrs
Total Time:
24 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
2 cups
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Ingredients

  • cup white wine vinegar or cider vinegar

  • 1 tablespoon honey or sugar

  • ½ teaspoon salt

  • 4 cup vegetable or fruit options

  • 2 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, basil, parsley, or dill weed or 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme (optional)

Directions

  1. In a medium bowl combine vinegar, honey, and salt. Gently stir in your vegetables or fruit choices. Cover and chill at least 24 hours or up to 7 days, stirring occasionally. If using, stir in herbs before serving.

Options

*green beans, trimmed (blanch 1 minute)
*carrots, peeled and sliced (blanch 1 minute)
*radishes, trimmed and sliced
*cucumbers, thinly sliced (peeled, if desired)
*zucchini and/or summer squash, thinly sliced
*asparagus, trimmed (blanch 1 minute)
*cauliflower, cut into 1 inch florets (blanch 1 minute)
*sweet bell peppers, seeded and sliced
*strawberries, hulled and sliced or quartered
*blueberries
*peaches, pitted, peeled, and sliced
*seedless grapes, halved

Tips

Use a slotted spoon to serve quick pickles to top crostini, layer in grilled cheese sandwiches, add to a cocktail, or stir into a grain salad.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

9 Calories
2g Carbs
1g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 16
Calories 9
% Daily Value *
Sodium 9mg 0%
Total Carbohydrate 2g 1%
Total Sugars 1g
Protein 1g
Vitamin C 3.4mg 17%
Calcium 10mg 1%
Iron 0.3mg 2%
Potassium 59mg 1%
Folate, total 9.1mcg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Related Articles
Chipotle, Jackfruit, and Arugula Tacos
Vegetarian Summer Recipes to Showcase the Flavors of the Season
Greek-Inspired Quinoa Salad with Lemon-Feta Dressing
Fresh Summer Salads You'll Crave All Year Long
Grilled Asparagus with Toum on white serving plate
30 Fresh Easter Side Dishes That'll Be the Best Part of Your Meal
Greek Meatballs with Summer Squash “Noodles” and Tomatoes
19 Light Dinner Recipes that Won't Leave You Feeling Weighed Down
Cucumber-Honeydew Salad Feta
Healthy Summer Side Dishes That Complement Your Fresh Seasonal Meals
Triple-Melon Salad
18 Fruit Salad Recipes That Let Your Sweet Produce Shine
Pineapple-Spinach Smoothies with sliced banana
10 Creative Ways to Use Up Produce That Go Beyond Salads
Cucumber Tomatoes and Mint
Cucumber Salad Recipes Full of Fresh Flavors
Creamy Cashew and Onion Dip
12 Vegan Dip Recipes That Prove That Dips Don't Need Sour Cream or Cheese to Be Delicious
Chicken with Summer Squash
20 Healthy Chicken Recipes for Easy Summer Dinners
Oven-Roasted Vegetables
How to Always Roast Vegetables to Tender Perfection
Steak Salad with White Beans and Peppers and ranch
15 Healthy Chopped Salad Recipes that Are Anything but Boring
Chicken with Minted Yogurt Sauce
These Simple, Healthy Chicken Breast Recipes Make White Meat Craveable
Flat-Iron Steaks with Avocado Butter
These Easy 8-Ingredient Grill Recipes Are Full of Flavor
Cucumber-Corn Salad
19 Low-Carb Side Dishes to Round Out Your Healthy Meal
Lemonade Cake
28 Easy 4th of July Potluck Recipes Everyone Will Love