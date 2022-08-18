Quick Refrigerator Pickles

In a medium bowl combine vinegar, honey, and salt. Gently stir in your vegetables or fruit choices. Cover and chill at least 24 hours or up to 7 days, stirring occasionally. If using, stir in herbs before serving.

Options

*green beans, trimmed (blanch 1 minute)

*carrots, peeled and sliced (blanch 1 minute)

*radishes, trimmed and sliced

*cucumbers, thinly sliced (peeled, if desired)

*zucchini and/or summer squash, thinly sliced

*asparagus, trimmed (blanch 1 minute)

*cauliflower, cut into 1 inch florets (blanch 1 minute)

*sweet bell peppers, seeded and sliced

*strawberries, hulled and sliced or quartered

*blueberries

*peaches, pitted, peeled, and sliced

*seedless grapes, halved

Tips

Use a slotted spoon to serve quick pickles to top crostini, layer in grilled cheese sandwiches, add to a cocktail, or stir into a grain salad.