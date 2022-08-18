Recipes and Cooking Quick Refrigerator Pickles These quick refrigerator pickles can be made with your current vegetable or fruit haul! We've got a list of vegetables and fruits that are perfect for pickling. Bonus: The refrigerator pickles only take 15 minutes of hands-on time. By Colleen Weeden Updated on August 25, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Jacob Fox Hands On Time: 15 mins Chill Time: 24 hrs Total Time: 24 hrs 15 mins Servings: 16 Yield: 2 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients ⅔ cup white wine vinegar or cider vinegar 1 tablespoon honey or sugar ½ teaspoon salt 4 cup vegetable or fruit options 2 tablespoon chopped fresh chives, basil, parsley, or dill weed or 2 tsp. chopped fresh thyme (optional) Directions In a medium bowl combine vinegar, honey, and salt. Gently stir in your vegetables or fruit choices. Cover and chill at least 24 hours or up to 7 days, stirring occasionally. If using, stir in herbs before serving. Options *green beans, trimmed (blanch 1 minute)*carrots, peeled and sliced (blanch 1 minute)*radishes, trimmed and sliced*cucumbers, thinly sliced (peeled, if desired)*zucchini and/or summer squash, thinly sliced*asparagus, trimmed (blanch 1 minute)*cauliflower, cut into 1 inch florets (blanch 1 minute)*sweet bell peppers, seeded and sliced*strawberries, hulled and sliced or quartered*blueberries*peaches, pitted, peeled, and sliced*seedless grapes, halved Tips Use a slotted spoon to serve quick pickles to top crostini, layer in grilled cheese sandwiches, add to a cocktail, or stir into a grain salad. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 9 Calories 2g Carbs 1g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 16 Calories 9 % Daily Value * Sodium 9mg 0% Total Carbohydrate 2g 1% Total Sugars 1g Protein 1g Vitamin C 3.4mg 17% Calcium 10mg 1% Iron 0.3mg 2% Potassium 59mg 1% Folate, total 9.1mcg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.