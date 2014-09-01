Quick Pork-and-Vegetable Fried Brown Rice

Rating: 3.93 stars
15 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 4
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 15 Ratings

Our Quick Pork-and-Vegetable Fried Brown Rice recipe is a fast and delicious meal perfect for your dinner guests. This international dish combines the tasty flavors from ginger, pork and Chinese five-spice powder to create a truly unique meal.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large nonstick skillet heat the 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add eggs; cook, stirring gently, until set. Remove cooked egg; cool slightly. Cut egg into strips.

  • Meanwhile, in the same skillet heat the 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add green onions, ginger, garlic, and five-spice powder; cook and stir about 45 seconds or until mixture is very fragrant, .

  • Add brown rice, pork, and peas and carrots. Cook about 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Drizzle with soy sauce, stirring to coat evenly. Gently stir in egg strips; cook and stir for 1 minute more.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; 13 g total fat; 2 g saturated fat; 3 g polyunsaturated fat; 6 g monounsaturated fat; 119 mg cholesterol; 368 mg sodium. 336 mg potassium; 40 g carbohydrates; 4 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 19 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 3721 IU vitamin a; 9 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 3 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 41 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 68 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

