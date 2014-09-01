Quick Pork-and-Vegetable Fried Brown Rice
Our Quick Pork-and-Vegetable Fried Brown Rice recipe is a fast and delicious meal perfect for your dinner guests. This international dish combines the tasty flavors from ginger, pork and Chinese five-spice powder to create a truly unique meal.
Ingredients
Directions
-
In a large nonstick skillet heat the 1 teaspoon oil over medium-high heat. Add eggs; cook, stirring gently, until set. Remove cooked egg; cool slightly. Cut egg into strips.Advertisement
-
Meanwhile, in the same skillet heat the 2 tablespoons oil over medium-high heat. Add green onions, ginger, garlic, and five-spice powder; cook and stir about 45 seconds or until mixture is very fragrant, .
-
Add brown rice, pork, and peas and carrots. Cook about 2 minutes or until heated through, stirring frequently. Drizzle with soy sauce, stirring to coat evenly. Gently stir in egg strips; cook and stir for 1 minute more.