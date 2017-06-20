Quick-Pickled Zucchini

Rating: 3.5 stars
It takes just one day to transform zucchini ribbons into sweet and sour pickles. Showcase the flavorful pickled zucchini slices on an appetizer platter or layered in a sandwich.

By Domenica Marchetti
Ingredients

Directions

  • Using a mandoline or vegetable peeler, slice zucchini lengthwise into thin ribbons, about 1/8 inch thick. Using a mandoline or chef’s knife, thinly slice fennel bulb and shallot. Thinly slice chile peppers crosswise. Toss all slices with salt in a colander set over a bowl. Let stand 1 hour to release moisture.

  • Sandwich between layers of kitchen or paper towels. Press gently to absorb moisture. Transfer slices to a large heatproof bowl.

  • For brine: In a medium saucepan bring vinegars, sugar, mint, peppercorns, and coriander to boiling. Boil 2 minutes, stirring to dissolve sugar. Pour brine over slices. Stir in fennel fronds; let cool to room temperature.

  • Divide slices and brine equally among storage jars; top each with olive oil equally. Cure in refrigerator 24 hours before serving. Store in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
16 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 218 mg sodium. 162 mg potassium; 3 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 2 g sugar; 1 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 166 IU vitamin a; 10 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 14 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 13 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

