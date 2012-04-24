Quick Pickle Ribbons
Add this quick, easy recipe for tangy vegetables to a charcuterie board for a unique touch. The pickle recipe is also delicious served on sandwiches or salads.
Ingredients
Directions
-
Using a vegetable peeler, peel the cucumber lengthwise into long, thin ribbons. Repeat with carrot. In a large bowl combine cucumber and carrot ribbons, onion, dill weed, and pepper. Set aside.Advertisement
-
In a small saucepan combine vinegar, sugar, and salt; bring just to boiling over medium-high heat. Pour immediately over vegetables, stirring to combine; cool. Cover and chill for 1 hour or up to 3 days.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
45 calories; 0 g total fat; 0 g saturated fat; 0 g polyunsaturated fat; 0 g monounsaturated fat; 0 mg cholesterol; 497 mg sodium. 67 mg potassium; 11 g carbohydrates; 0 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 0 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 875 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 4 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 10 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;