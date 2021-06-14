Quick Pasta Toss with Peas and Artichokes

Rating: Unrated

Utilize leftover ham to get this speedy pasta dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Brie Passano

Recipe Summary

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
about 5 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Cook pasta according to package directions, adding frozen peas and garlic the last 3 minutes. Drain, reserving 1/4 cup of the pasta water.

  • In a large serving bowl toss together pasta mixture, artichoke hearts, tomato, lemon juice, oil, and pepper. Stir in enough of the reserved pasta water to moisten. Top with cheese and ham.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
340 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 11mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 51g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 5g; protein 15g; vitamin a 1015.8IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 24.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 687mg; potassium 153mg; calcium 139mg; iron 3mg.
