Quick Pasta Toss with Peas and Artichokes
Utilize leftover ham to get this speedy pasta dinner on the table in less than 30 minutes.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Gallery
Credit: Brie Passano
Recipe Summary
Ingredients
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
340 calories; fat 9g; cholesterol 11mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 51g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 4g; sugars 5g; protein 15g; vitamin a 1015.8IU; vitamin c 15.4mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.8mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 24.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 687mg; potassium 153mg; calcium 139mg; iron 3mg.