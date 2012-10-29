Quiche Lorraine

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Quiche Lorraine

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Prepare Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie. On a lightly floured surface, use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 12 inches in diameter. Wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate without stretching it. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry even with the plate's edge. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry.

  • Line the unpricked pastry shell with a double thickness of heavy foil. Bake for 8 minutes. Remove foil. Bake for 6 to 8 minutes more or until pastry is golden brown. Remove from oven. Reduce oven temperature to 325°F. (Pastry shell should still be hot when filling is added; do not partially bake pastry shell ahead of time.)

  • Meanwhile, in a very large skillet cook bacon until crisp or cook turkey bacon according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1 tablespoon of the drippings. Crumble bacon finely; set aside. Cook onion in the reserved drippings over medium heat until tender; drain.

  • In a large bowl stir together eggs, half-and-half, salt, and nutmeg. Stir in crumbled bacon and onion. In a small bowl combine shredded cheese and flour; add to egg mixture. Mix well.

  • Pour egg-cheese mixture into the hot, baked pastry shell. Bake in the 325°F oven for 50 to 55 minutes or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. If necessary to prevent overbrowning, cover edge of crust with foil for the last 10 to 20 minutes of baking. Let stand for 10 minutes before serving. If desired, garnish with tomato and parsley.

Quiche Lorraine with Quick Pastry:

Omit Pastry for a Single Crust Pie. Use half of a 15-ounce package rolled refrigerated unbaked pie crust (1 crust). Let stand according to package directions. Unroll and ease pastry into a 9-inch pie plate being careful not to stretch pastry. Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry. Bake as directed in Step 2. Continue as directed in Steps 3 through 5.Per slice: 463 cal., 32 g total fat (15 g sat. fat, 0 g trans fat), 235 mg chol., 563 mg sodium, 23 g carbo., 0 g fiber, 18 g pro.Exchanges: 1.5 Starc,h, 2 High Fat Meat, 3 Fat

Spinach and Mushroom Quiche:

Prepare Quiche Lorraine as directed, except omit bacon. Cook the onion and 1 1/2 cups sliced fresh mushrooms in 1 tablespoon hot vegetable oil until tender, stirring occasionally. Stir in 3 cups lightly packed coarsely chopped fresh spinach. Stir into egg mixture with cheese in Step 3.Per slice: 526 cal., 36 g total fat (17 g sat. fat, 1 g trans fat), 241 mg chol., 493 mg sodium, 31 g carbo., 2 g fiber, 19 g pro.Exchanges: 2 Starch, .5 Vegetable, 2 High Fat Meat, 3 Fat

Nutrition Facts (Quiche Lorraine)

Per Serving:
560 calories; total fat 39g; saturated fat 19g; polyunsaturated fat 4g; monounsaturated fat 12g; cholesterol 252mg; sodium 668mg; potassium 245mg; carbohydrates 30g; fiber 1g; sugar 1g; protein 21g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 826IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiaminmg; riboflavin 1mg; niacin equivalents 3mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 85mcg; vitamin b12 2mcg; calcium 313mg; iron 3mg.

Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl stir together flour and salt. Using pastry blender, cut in shortening and butter until pieces are pea size.

  • Sprinkle 1 tablespoon of the water over part of the flour mixture; toss with a fork. Push moistened pastry to side of bowl. Repeat moistening flour mixture, using 1 tablespoon of the water at a time, until flour mixture is moistened. Gather flour mixture into a ball, kneading gently until it holds together.

  • On a lightly floured surface use your hands to slightly flatten pastry. Roll pastry from center to edges into a circle about 12 inches in diameter.

  • Wrap pastry circle around the rolling pin. Unroll into a 9-inch pie plate. Ease pastry into pie plate without stretching it.

  • Trim pastry to 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold under extra pastry even with the plate's edge. Crimp edge as desired. Do not prick pastry. Fill and bake as directed in recipes.

Nutrition Facts (Pastry for a Single-Crust Pie)

Per Serving:
191 calories; total fat 12g; saturated fat 5g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 15mg; sodium 187mg; potassium 27mg; carbohydrates 18g; fiber 1g; sugarg; protein 2g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 194IU; vitamin cmg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 44mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 10mg; iron 1mg.

Reviews

