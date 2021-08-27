Queso Fundido Torta

Rating: Unrated

This delicious Mexican sandwich is filled with chorizo and queso oaxaca, which is a unique melty cheese with a stringy texture somewhat similar to mozzarella.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
25 mins
roast:
15 mins
stand:
15 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 sandwiches
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. Cut peppers in half lengthwise; remove stems, seeds, and membranes.* Place pepper halves, cut sides down, on a foil-lined baking sheet. Roast 15 minutes or until charred. Bring foil up around peppers and fold edges together to enclose. Let stand 15 minutes. Peel off and discard skins.

    Advertisement

  • Meanwhile, in a 10-inch skillet cook sausage over medium-high heat until browned. Using a slotted spoon, drain on paper towels. Wipe out skillet.

  • Spread bottoms of rolls with mayonnaise. Fill rolls with pepper halves, sausage, and cheese.

  • In a 12-inch skillet melt 2 Tbsp. of the butter over medium heat. Add two of the sandwiches. Weight them down with the 10-inch skillet (add a few unopened cans of food to the top skillet). Cook 2 minutes or until golden. Turn sandwiches; replace skillet and food cans. Cook 2 minutes more or until golden and cheese is melted. Repeat with remaining butter and sandwiches.

*Tip

Chile peppers contain oils that can irritate your skin and eyes. Wear plastic or rubber gloves when working with them.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
686 calories; fat 48g; cholesterol 112mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 37g; mono fat 11g; poly fat 9g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 3g; protein 27g; vitamin a 1247.3IU; vitamin c 25.8mg; thiamin 0.5mg; riboflavin 0.8mg; niacin equivalents 5.8mg; vitamin b6 0.3mg; folate 76.3mcg; vitamin b12 1mcg; sodium 802mg; potassium 267mg; calcium 305mg; iron 4.8mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 09/04/2021