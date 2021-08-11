Pumpkin Spice Spiral Cookies

Celebrate fall flavors any time of year using our pumpkin spice pinwheel cookie recipe. All you need to achieve the autumnal flavor is canned pumpkin and pumpkin pie spice, which you can find any time of year.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Jason Donnelly

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
chill:
30 mins
freeze:
4 hrs
bake:
10 mins
total:
5 hrs 5 mins
Servings:
40
Yield:
40 cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl beat butter with a mixer on medium to high 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, 1 teaspoon spice, and salt. Beat on medium 2 minutes, scraping sides of bowl. Beat in 1/2 cup pumpkin, 1 egg, and the vanilla. Beat in flour.

  • Wrap dough in plastic wrap; chill until easy to handle, 30 to 60 minutes. Meanwhile, for filling, in a small bowl combine 1/2 cup pumpkin, brown sugar, egg yolk, and 1 teaspoon spice.

  • On a floured surface roll dough to a 15x10-inch rectangle. Spread with pumpkin filling. Cut rectangle in half crosswise. Tightly roll up dough halves, starting from short sides; pinch to seal edges. Wrap rolls in plastic wrap; freeze about 4 hours or until firm enough to slice.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line cookie sheets with parchment paper. Cut rolls into 1/4-inch slices. Place 2 inches apart on prepared cookie sheets.

  • Bake 10 to 12 minutes or until edges are light brown. Cool on cookie sheets 1 minute. Remove; cool on a wire rack. Drizzle with Cream Cheese Icing.

Cream Cheese Icing

In a medium bowl beat 2 oz. softened cream cheese and 1 Tbsp. softened butter with a mixer on medium until smooth. Beat in 3/4 cup powdered sugar and enough milk (3 to 4 tsp.) to make drizzling consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; fat 3g; cholesterol 18mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 13g; mono fat 1g; sugars 8g; protein 1g; vitamin a 1062.7IU; vitamin c 0.3mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.1mg; niacin equivalents 0.4mg; folate 15.1mcg; sodium 57mg; potassium 28mg; calcium 8mg; iron 0.5mg.
