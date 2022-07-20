Pumpkin Spice Smoothie

A sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice makes this healthy smoothie worthy of enjoying for breakfast or dessert.

By
Sarah Brekke, MS
Sarah Brekke, MS

Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University.

Updated on August 15, 2022
Pumpkin Spice Smoothie
Photo: Kelsey Hansen
Total Time:
10 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
3 cups
Ingredients

  • 2 cup vanilla yogurt

  • 1 cup canned pumpkin, frozen in cubes*

  • cup milk

  • 2 tablespoon honey

  • 1 ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice

  • Crushed gingersnap cookies (optional)

Directions

  1. In a blender combine the first five ingredients (through spice). Cover and blend until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Top with crushed cookies (if using).

*Freezing Pumpkin

Fill an ice cube tray with pumpkin. Freeze 4 hours or until firm.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

334 Calories
4g Fat
63g Carbs
15g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 2
Calories 334
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 4g 5%
Saturated Fat 3g 15%
Cholesterol 15mg 5%
Sodium 188mg 8%
Total Carbohydrate 63g 23%
Total Sugars 57g
Protein 15g
Vitamin C 7.3mg 37%
Calcium 500mg 38%
Iron 2mg 11%
Potassium 856mg 18%
Folate, total 44.1mcg
Vitamin B-12 1.5mcg
Vitamin B-6 0.2mg

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

