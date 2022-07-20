Recipes and Cooking Pumpkin Spice Smoothie A sprinkle of pumpkin pie spice makes this healthy smoothie worthy of enjoying for breakfast or dessert. By Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke, MS Sarah Brekke is a culinary specialist with the Better Homes and Gardens Test Kitchen. Her work includes recipe testing and development, food styling, and the creation of food video content. Her work expands across many of the Dotdash Meredith food brands including Magnolia Journal, Allrecipes, and various special interest publications. Sarah holds a Bachelor of Science degree in culinary science from Iowa State University and a Master of Science degree in food science from Kansas State University. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Updated on August 15, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Kelsey Hansen Total Time: 10 mins Servings: 2 Yield: 3 cups Jump to Nutrition Facts Ingredients 2 cup vanilla yogurt 1 cup canned pumpkin, frozen in cubes* ⅓ cup milk 2 tablespoon honey 1 ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice Crushed gingersnap cookies (optional) Directions In a blender combine the first five ingredients (through spice). Cover and blend until smooth, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Top with crushed cookies (if using). *Freezing Pumpkin Fill an ice cube tray with pumpkin. Freeze 4 hours or until firm. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 334 Calories 4g Fat 63g Carbs 15g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 2 Calories 334 % Daily Value * Total Fat 4g 5% Saturated Fat 3g 15% Cholesterol 15mg 5% Sodium 188mg 8% Total Carbohydrate 63g 23% Total Sugars 57g Protein 15g Vitamin C 7.3mg 37% Calcium 500mg 38% Iron 2mg 11% Potassium 856mg 18% Folate, total 44.1mcg Vitamin B-12 1.5mcg Vitamin B-6 0.2mg *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.