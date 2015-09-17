Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie

Have your latte and eat it, too! This decadent pie gets a shot of espresso for extra latte-like flavor.

By Recipe by Greg Luna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl whisk together the pumpkin, mascarpone, brown sugar, granulated sugar, and 1 teaspoon spice. Stir eggs and espresso into pumpkin mixture until combined.

  • Pour pumpkin mixture into baked pastry shell. Cover edges of crust with foil to prevent overbrowning. Bake for 45 to 50 minutes or until edges are puffed and center appears set. Cool completely on a wire rack. Chill within 2 hours. Serve with whipped cream, caramel sauce, and additional spice.

Nutrition Facts (Pumpkin Spice Latte Pie)

Per Serving:
362 calories; 20 g total fat; 10 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 4 g monounsaturated fat; 133 mg cholesterol; 256 mg sodium. 199 mg potassium; 40 g carbohydrates; 2 g fiber; 22 g sugar; 6 g protein; 1 g trans fatty acid; 8845 IU vitamin a; 2 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 2 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 54 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 67 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Baked Piecrust

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, sugar, and salt. Use a pastry blender to cut in butter and shortening until pea-sized. Add 1 tablespoon water over a portion of the flour mixture, tossing gently with a fork. Move moistened dough to the side of the bowl and continue with remaining water until all dough is moistened. Knead together dough in about 6 to 8 strokes until it holds together. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll dough on a lightly floured surface into a 13-inch circle. Fold dough into quarters and transfer to a 9-inch pie plate with point in the center; unfold. Trim edges of pastry about 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold the extra pastry under itself to form the edge.

  • Crimp edge of pie crust as desired. Poke sides and bottom of crust with a fork. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil and weight the dough with pie weights or dried beans. Bake crust for 10 to 12 minutes or until dry and set. Carefully remove foil and weights and bake another 3 to 4 minutes or until very lightly brown. Cool completely.

Reviews

