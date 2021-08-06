Pumpkin Spice Latte Bundt Cake with Whipped Cream

If you love a good bundt cake recipe and a PSL from your favorite coffee shop (and who doesn't?!) you'll love this fall dessert recipe. Flavors of pumpkin, espresso, and cocoa shine and entice.

By Emily Teel
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
1 hr 5 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 350°F. Lightly coat 10-inch fluted tube pan with nonstick cooking spray for baking.

  • Combine instant espresso powder and one tablespoon of the milk in a small bowl and stir until dissolved. Set aside.

  • Stir together the flour, baking powder, spice, and salt in a medium-size bowl. Using an electric mixer, beat together the butter and sugar in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Add in the pumpkin, oil, whole eggs, egg whites and vanilla; beat on low to combine. Alternately beat in flour mixture and remaining milk.

  • Transfer half of the batter to a medium bowl and add espresso mixture and cocoa. Fold together until incorporated.

  • Using a medium-size cookie scoop, place one scoop of pumpkin batter into the prepared pan. Place a scoop of the coffee-pumpkin batter directly on top of it. Alternate scoops, continually placing the new scoop directly on top of the last moving around the pan (you may make 2 to 3 layers of alternating scoops), until both batters are completely gone.

  • Bake about 40 minutes or until skewer inserted in the center of the cake comes out clean. Cool the cake in the pan on a wire rack for 10 minutes. Remove cake from the pan to the wire rack to cool completely.

  • Serve slices with whipped cream, dusted with additional pie spice.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
373 calories; fat 18g; cholesterol 60mg; saturated fat 8g; carbohydrates 49g; mono fat 4g; poly fat 5g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 23g; protein 6g; vitamin a 4394.6IU; vitamin c 3.7mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 59mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 281mg; potassium 227mg; calcium 115mg; iron 2.9mg.
