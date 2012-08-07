Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake with Sugared Pepitas

What's better than pumpkin pie? Pumpkin cheesecake! This easy pumpkin spice recipe is great for impressing guests or sharing at a fall party.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake with Sugared Pepitas

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Wrap a double layer of foil around the bottom and outside of an ungreased 9-inch springform pan to form a watertight seal; set aside.

  • For crust, in a small mixing bowl combine the 1/4 cup sugar and the butter. Beat with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until mixture is fluffy. Add flour and crushed cookies; beat until combined. Press mixture onto the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

  • For filling, in a large mixing bowl combine cream cheese and the 1-1/2 cups sugar. Beat on medium-high speed until mixture is fluffy. Add pumpkin, eggs, cinnamon, vanilla, ginger, nutmeg, allspice, and cloves; beat on low speed just until combined. Pour into crust-lined pan, spreading evenly.

  • Place the foil-wrapped pan in a large roasting pan. Pour enough boiling water into roasting pan to reach halfway up sides of the springform pan.

  • Bake for 1-1/4 to 1-1/2 hours or until a 2-inch area around the outside edge appears set and the center appears nearly set when gently shaken. Carefully remove springform pan from water. Remove foil from pan. Cool completely in pan on wire rack (about 2 hours). Cover and chill cheesecake overnight.

  • Prepare Sugared Pepitas; set aside. Using a small sharp knife, loosen cheesecake from sides of pan. Remove sides of pan. Sprinkle pepitas over cheesecake.

Nutrition Facts (Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake with Sugared Pepitas)

Per Serving:
393 calories; 27 g total fat; 14 g saturated fat; 2 g polyunsaturated fat; 7 g monounsaturated fat; 123 mg cholesterol; 256 mg sodium. 202 mg potassium; 34 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 27 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 4859 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 1 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 81 mg calcium; 2 mg iron;

Sugared Pepitas

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F. Line a 15x10x1-inch baking pan with parchment paper; set aside. In a small saucepan combine 1/3 cup sugar and water. Cook and stir over medium-high heat until sugar dissolves; remove from heat. Let mixture cool. In a medium bowl combine pepitas with cooled sugar mixture; toss well to combine. Spread in prepared baking pan. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon sugar and salt. Bake for 15 to 20 minutes or until light brown and crisp, stirring twice. Let cool on baking sheet. Makes 2 cups.

Reviews

