Pumpkin Scones with Browned Butter Icing

Brown butter's nutty caramelized flavor complements anything pumpkin. Drizzle it over savory dishes or swap it in place of melted butter in baked goods. A couple tricks make butter easy to brown: Cube the b utter so it melts evenly, and stir it continuously so it doesn't burn.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

hands-on:
15 mins
bake:
14 mins
total:
29 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, ginger, and salt. Use a pastry blender to cut in butter until mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Make a well in the center of the flour mixture.

  • In a medium bowl combine egg, pumpkin, and vanilla. Add all at once to flour mixture. Stir with a fork just until moistened.

  • Turn dough out onto a lightly floured surface. Knead dough by folding and gently pressing 10 to 12 strokes or until nearly smooth. Divide in half. Pat or lightly roll each dough half into a 6-inch circle. Use a pizza cutter or sharp knife to cut each circle into six wedges.

  • Place dough wedges 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheet. Brush tops with cream or milk. Bake 14 to 16 minutes or until bottoms are golden. Remove from baking sheet; cool slightly on a wire rack. Drizzle Browned Butter Icing over scones.

Browned Butter Icing

In a small saucepan melt 3 Tbsp. butter over medium-low heat. Continue heating until butter reaches a delicate light brown and has a nutty aroma. Remove from heat. In a medium bowl stir together 1 cup powdered sugar and browned butter. Add enough heavy cream or milk (2 to 3 tsp.) to reach drizzling consistency.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
264 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 46mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 15g; protein 4g; vitamin a 2761.5IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 279mg; potassium 73mg; calcium 100mg; iron 1.6mg.
