Pumpkin Scones with Browned Butter Icing
Brown butter's nutty caramelized flavor complements anything pumpkin. Drizzle it over savory dishes or swap it in place of melted butter in baked goods. A couple tricks make butter easy to brown: Cube the b utter so it melts evenly, and stir it continuously so it doesn't burn.
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Credit: Carson Downing
Browned Butter Icing
In a small saucepan melt 3 Tbsp. butter over medium-low heat. Continue heating until butter reaches a delicate light brown and has a nutty aroma. Remove from heat. In a medium bowl stir together 1 cup powdered sugar and browned butter. Add enough heavy cream or milk (2 to 3 tsp.) to reach drizzling consistency.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
264 calories; fat 12g; cholesterol 46mg; saturated fat 7g; carbohydrates 36g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 15g; protein 4g; vitamin a 2761.5IU; vitamin c 0.7mg; thiamin 0.2mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 1.6mg; folate 52mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 279mg; potassium 73mg; calcium 100mg; iron 1.6mg.