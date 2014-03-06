Pumpkin-Pomegranate Cheesecake

Who knew you could make a luscious, decadent cheesecake right in your slow cooker? We did! This scrumptious cheesecake combines the flavors of pumpkin and pomegranate for a slow cooker dessert that's sure to impress.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Karla Conrad

Recipe Summary

prep:
25 mins
slow-cook:
2 hrs 30 mins
chill:
4 hrs
total:
6 hrs 55 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Lightly coat a 1 1/2-quart soufflé dish or casserole with cooking spray.* Line the bottom of the soufflé dish or casserole with parchment paper. Tear off an 18x12-inch piece of heavy foil; cut in half lengthwise. Fold each piece lengthwise into thirds. Crisscross strips and place the prepared dish on top of crisscross; set aside.

  • For filling, in a large mixing bowl beat cream cheese with an electric mixer on medium to high speed for 30 seconds. Add granulated sugar, flour, pumpkin pie spice (if desired), and vanilla. Beat on medium speed until combined. Beat in pumpkin until smooth. Beat in egg product on low speed just until combined. Stir in orange peel. Pour filling into the prepared dish. Cover dish with foil.

  • Pour the warm water into a 5- to 6-quart slow cooker. Using the ends of the foil strips, transfer soufflé dish to cooker. Leave foil strips under dish.

  • Cover and cook on high-heat setting about 2 1/2 hours or until center is set. Using foil strips, carefully remove dish from cooker; discard strips. Remove and discard foil covering top of dish. Cool pudding on a wire rack. Cover and chill for 4 to 24 hours.

  • About 1 hour before serving, prepare sauce. In a small saucepan combine pomegranate juice, brown sugar, and cornstarch. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Cook and stir for 2 minutes more. Transfer sauce to a small bowl; cover surface with plastic wrap. Cool to room temperature.

  • Using a narrow metal spatula or table knife, loosen sides of cheesecake from soufflé dish. Place a tray or large plate over top of dish; carefully invert dish onto tray (you may need to give the dish a little shake to release the cheesecake from bottom of dish). Remove and discard parchment paper. Invert cheesecake again onto a serving platter. Cut into wedges. Spoon sauce over each serving and sprinkle with pomegranate seeds.

*Tip:

Before beginning this recipe, check to make sure that the soufflé dish or casserole you plan to use fits into your slow cooker.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
163 calories; fat 8g; cholesterol 25mg; saturated fat 4g; carbohydrates 18g; mono fat 2g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 16g; protein 5g; vitamin a 3055.2IU; vitamin c 1.5mg; thiamin 0.1mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 29.2mcg; vitamin b12 0.5mcg; sodium 151mg; potassium 145mg; calcium 54mg; iron 0.7mg.
