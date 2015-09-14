Pumpkin Pie with Pomegranate Poached Pears

A sweet poached pear topping takes traditional pumpkin pie to a whole new level.

By Recipe by Greg Luna
Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Pumpkin Pie with Pomegranate Poached Pears

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare Baked Pastry Shell; set aside. Peel pears and cut in half lengthwise. Use a melon baller to remove cores from pears. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan combine the pomegranate juice, port, sugar, and star anise. Bring to boiling, stirring to dissolve sugar. Add the pear halves. Return liquid to simmering. Simmer, covered, for 15 to 20 minutes or until pears are just tender. Remove from heat and transfer the pears and poaching liquid to a bowl. Chill until ready to use.

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl combine the pumpkin, brown sugar, cinnamon, ginger, salt, orange zest, and allspice. Add eggs; stir until combined. Gradually stir in the cream until combined. Carefully pour pumpkin mixture into baked pastry shell. Cover edges of pie with foil to prevent overbrowning and bake for 55 to 60 minutes or until edges are puffed and the center appears set. Cool on a wire rack. Chill within 2 hours.

  • Remove pears from poaching liquid and slice lengthwise. In a small saucepan stir together 1/2 cup of the poaching liquid and the cornstarch until combined. Discard remaining liquid and anise. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened and bubbly. Remove from heat and cool slightly. Stir in pomegranate seeds and clementine sections. Top pie with pear slices and pomegranate mixture.

Nutrition Facts (Pumpkin Pie with Pomegranate Poached Pears)

Per Serving:
437 calories; total fat 17g; saturated fat 9g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 5g; cholesterol 125mg; sodium 412mg; potassium 363mg; carbohydrates 62g; fiber 3g; sugar 38g; protein 7g; trans fatty acid 1g; vitamin a 8760IU; vitamin c 9mg; thiaminmg; riboflavinmg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6mg; folate 67mcg; vitamin b12mcg; calcium 94mg; iron 3mg.

Baked Piecrust

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a medium bowl combine flour, sugar, and salt. Use a pastry blender to cut in butter and shortening until pea-sized. Add 1 tablespoon water over a portion of the flour mixture, tossing gently with a fork. Move moistened dough to the side of the bowl and continue with remaining water until all dough is moistened. Knead together dough in about 6 to 8 strokes until it holds together. Wrap dough in plastic wrap and chill for 30 minutes.

  • Preheat oven to 425°F. Roll dough on a lightly floured surface into a 13-inch circle. Fold dough into quarters and transfer to a 9-inch pie plate with point in the center; unfold. Trim edges of pastry about 1/2 inch beyond edge of pie plate. Fold the extra pastry under itself to form the edge.

  • Crimp edge of pie crust as desired. Poke sides and bottom of crust with a fork. Line pastry with a double thickness of foil and weight the dough with pie weights or dried beans. Bake crust for 10 to 12 minutes or until dry and set. Carefully remove foil and weights and bake another 3 to 4 minutes or until very lightly brown. Cool completely.

Reviews

