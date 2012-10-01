Pumpkin Pancakes

Rating: 4 stars
36 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 17
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 5
  • 1 star values: 4

Thanks to canned pumpkin this pancake recipe is perfect for fall mornings. Top with pumpkin seeds for a special touch.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Andy Lyons

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 mins
total:
17 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings (16 pancakes)
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large bowl combine flour, brown sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg, and ginger. In a small bowl stir together milk, pumpkin, eggs, and oil. Add pumpkin mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until moistened (batter should be slightly lumpy).

    Advertisement

  • For each pancake, pour about 1/4 cup of the batter onto a hot, lightly greased griddle or heavy skillet. Spread batter, if necessary. Cook over medium heat for 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until pancakes are golden brown, turning to second sides when surfaces are bubbly and edges are slightly dry. Serve warm. If desired, serve with maple syrup and/or nuts.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
209 calories; fat 6g; cholesterol 51mg; saturated fat 2g; carbohydrates 32g; mono fat 1g; poly fat 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 7g; protein 7g; vitamin a 2478.1IU; vitamin c 0.6mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 68.5mcg; vitamin b12 0.4mcg; sodium 519mg; potassium 164mg; calcium 191.8mg; iron 2.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 07/03/2021