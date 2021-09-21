Pumpkin French Toast with Maple Mascarpone

Use day-old bread and let the slices dry out a bit so they stand up to a good soak in the sweet custard. Butter-and egg-rich brioche makes superior French toast. It's crispy on the outside and buttery sweet on the inside.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
8 slices
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a shallow bowl whisk together first seven ingredients (through pumpkin pie spice). Dip bread slices into egg mixture, turning to coat (let soak in egg mixture 10 seconds per side).

  • On a griddle or in a heavy skillet melt 1 Tbsp. of the butter over medium heat. Add half of the bread slices; cook 2 to 3 minutes on each side or until golden. Remove from griddle. Repeat with remaining butter and bread slices. Serve warm topped with Pumpkin Mascarpone. Drizzle with maple syrup (if using).

Pumpkin Mascarpone

In a small bowl stir together 1/2 cup mascarpone cheese, 2 Tbsp. canned pumpkin, and 1 Tbsp. maple syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
398 calories; fat 22g; cholesterol 150mg; saturated fat 12g; carbohydrates 38g; mono fat 3g; poly fat 2g; insoluble fiber 2g; sugars 14g; protein 9g; vitamin a 5079.5IU; vitamin c 1.9mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 71.6mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 344mg; potassium 187mg; calcium 157mg; iron 2.7mg.
