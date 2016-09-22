Pumpkin Flaxseed Chocolate Breakfast Bars

In addition to pumpkin bread and pumpkin pie, try these delicious and nutritious Pumpkin Breakfast Bars! They are packed with oats, banana, flaxseed, and pumpkin! These breakfast bars are the perfect healthy sweet treat to make for your friends and family! They have a banana bread type texture and the pumpkin is subtle and not overpowering. If you're vegan, make sure you're using vegan chocolate chips. For a gluten free option, use gluten free rolled oats. And peanut butter and pumpkin you might ask? I like to add a little peanut butter when baking with pumpkin. It's delicious!