Pumpkin Flaxseed Chocolate Breakfast Bars

Rating: 5 stars
1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
  • 1 Rating

In addition to pumpkin bread and pumpkin pie, try these delicious and nutritious Pumpkin Breakfast Bars! They are packed with oats, banana, flaxseed, and pumpkin! These breakfast bars are the perfect healthy sweet treat to make for your friends and family! They have a banana bread type texture and the pumpkin is subtle and not overpowering. If you're vegan, make sure you're using vegan chocolate chips. For a gluten free option, use gluten free rolled oats. And peanut butter and pumpkin you might ask? I like to add a little peanut butter when baking with pumpkin. It's delicious!

By Alice Choi of Hip Foodie Mom
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat your oven to 350 degrees and spray and line an 11x7 baking dish with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Using a food processor, pulse together the rolled oats until ground. They do not have to be ground fine; it's ok to keep some texture. Remove from the food processor and into a mixing bowl. Add in the baking powder, baking soda, salt, flaxseed meal and cinnamon. Mix together and set aside.

  • Using a separate large mixing bowl, mash the bananas with a fork (it doesn't have to be completely smooth) and add in the vanilla, pumpkin, maple syrup and peanut butter. Mix until combined and somewhat smooth.

  • Add the dry ingredients into the wet and mix, using a rubber spatula, until combined. Fold in the chocolate chips.

  • Carefully pour the mixture into the prepared baking pan and spread so it's smooth. Sprinkle on a handful of extra chocolate chips and some sliced almonds. Bake for about 30 minutes, or until a tester inserted comes out clean. Allow to cool before cutting into squares.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
176 calories; total fat 6g; saturated fat 2g; polyunsaturated fat 1g; monounsaturated fat 2g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 273mg; potassium 205mg; carbohydrates 29g; fiber 4g; sugar 13g; protein 4g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 1608IU; vitamin c 3mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 11mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 55mg; iron 1mg.
Advertisement

Reviews

1 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 02/28/2021