Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Flaxseed meal and agave nectar help lighten up these rich pumpkin cupcakes.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
bake:
18 mins to 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 cupcakes
Nutrition Info
Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and lightly flour twelve 2 1/2-inch muffin cups. Or line cups with paper baking cups and lightly coat cups with nonstick cooking spray; set aside.

  • In a large bowl stir together flour, flaxseed meal, baking powder, pumpkin pie spice, baking soda, and salt; set aside. In a medium mixing bowl lightly whisk eggs. Whisk in pumpkin, agave nectar, and oil. Add pumpkin mixture all at once to flour mixture. Stir just until combined. Spoon batter evenly into prepared muffin cups.

  • Bake for 18 to 20 minutes or until a wooden toothpick inserted in centers comes out clean. Cool in pan on a wire rack for 5 minutes. Remove cupcakes from pan; cool completely on wire rack.

  • Spread Cream Cheese Frosting evenly on cooled cupcakes. Garnish with freshly grated nutmeg. Serve immediately or store cupcakes in an airtight container in the refrigerator. Serve the same day they are made.

Nutrition Facts (Pumpkin Cupcakes with Cream Cheese Frosting)

Per Serving:
196 calories; total fat 9g; saturated fat 3g; polyunsaturated fat 2g; monounsaturated fat 4g; cholesterol 41mg; sodium 194mg; potassium 67mg; carbohydrates 26g; fiber 2g; sugar 17g; protein 3g; trans fatty acid 0g; vitamin a 2538IU; vitamin c 1mg; thiamin 0mg; riboflavin 0mg; niacin equivalents 1mg; vitamin b6 0mg; folate 21mcg; vitamin b12 0mcg; calcium 51mg; iron 1mg.

Cream Cheese Frosting

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a small mixing bowl combine reduced-fat cream cheese, agave nectar, butter, and vanilla. Beat with an electric mixer on medium-high speed until smooth.

Reviews

