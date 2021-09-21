Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew

Make your favorite fall coffee shop drink at home! With a just a handful of ingredients, we've got a delicious naturally-sweetened version of a pumpkin cream cold brew recipe you'll be making all season long.

By Colleen Weeden
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Credit: Carson Downing

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place milk, pumpkin, and 1 Tbsp. maple syrup in a 1-qt. canning jar. Cover and shake 20 to 30 seconds or until frothy. Remove lid. Microwave 30 to 45 seconds or until very foamy and warmed through.

  • Place ice cubes in 2 tall glasses. Add 1/2 cup coffee, 1/2 cup water and 1/2 Tbsp. maple syrup (if using) to each glass; stir to combine. Top each drink with foamed milk mixture and sprinkle with cinnamon.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
59 calories; cholesterol 1mg; carbohydrates 13g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 10g; protein 2g; vitamin a 3699.8IU; vitamin c 1mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.2mg; folate 5.8mcg; vitamin b12 0.3mcg; sodium 33mg; potassium 259mg; calcium 97mg; iron 0.4mg.
