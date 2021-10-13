Pumpkin-Chai Cheesecake

Rating: Unrated

Move over pumpkin pie, this pumpkin cheesecake is our new go-to Thanksgiving dessert. The pretty swirls of color and spice make this sweet irresistible.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
6 hrs 50 mins
Servings:
12
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. For crust: In a bowl combine crushed graham crackers and 1 Tbsp. of the sugar. Stir in melted butter. Press crumb mixture into bottom and about 1 1/2 inches up sides of a 9-inch springform pan or deep-dish pie plate; refrigerate until needed.

  • For filling: In a large bowl beat cream cheese, 3/4 cup of the sugar, and the vanilla with a mixer on medium-high until smooth. Add eggs, one at a time, beating on low just until combined. Transfer 1 cup of the filling to a small bowl; whisk in cardamom.

  • To the remaining filling, whisk in the remaining 1/4 cup sugar, the pumpkin, and pumpkin pie spice. Spread pumpkin filling over crust. Drop cardamom filling in spoonfuls onto pumpkin filling. Use a butter knife to swirl batters to marble.

  • Place pan on a baking sheet. Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a 2 1/2-inch area around the outside edge appears set when gently shaken. Cool in pan on a wire rack 15 minutes. Using a thin metal spatula, loosen crust from sides of pan; cool 30 minutes. Remove sides of pan; cool 1 hour or until completely cool. Chill at least 4 hours. If you like, serve with Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream. Serves 12.

Take It Easy:

Omit crust ingredients for springform pan and use two purchased 9-inch graham cracker crusts. If desired, omit marbling the two fillings. Instead beat all filling ingredients together; divide evenly into each crust and bake 30 minutes or until center jiggles slightly when shaken. Cool on wire rack 1 hour. Chill and serve as directed. Top with Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream. Serves 16.

Make Ahead:

Refrigerate cooled cheesecake, covered, up to 3 days. Or wrap and freeze up to 1 month. If frozen, thaw in refrigerator 2 days before serving.

Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream:

In a large chilled bowl beat 1 cup heavy cream, 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar, and 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form (tips curl). Makes 2 cups.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
368 calories; fat 24g; cholesterol 105mg; saturated fat 13g; carbohydrates 33g; mono fat 7g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 1g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 22g; protein 6g; vitamin a 3990.6IU; vitamin c 1.4mg; riboflavin 0.2mg; niacin equivalents 0.5mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 12mcg; vitamin b12 0.2mcg; sodium 332mg; potassium 115mg; calcium 62mg; iron 0.9mg.
