Pumpkin-Chai Cheesecake
Move over pumpkin pie, this pumpkin cheesecake is our new go-to Thanksgiving dessert. The pretty swirls of color and spice make this sweet irresistible.
Ingredients
Directions
Take It Easy:
Omit crust ingredients for springform pan and use two purchased 9-inch graham cracker crusts. If desired, omit marbling the two fillings. Instead beat all filling ingredients together; divide evenly into each crust and bake 30 minutes or until center jiggles slightly when shaken. Cool on wire rack 1 hour. Chill and serve as directed. Top with Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream. Serves 16.
Make Ahead:
Refrigerate cooled cheesecake, covered, up to 3 days. Or wrap and freeze up to 1 month. If frozen, thaw in refrigerator 2 days before serving.
Pumpkin Spice Whipped Cream:
In a large chilled bowl beat 1 cup heavy cream, 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar, and 1 Tbsp. pumpkin pie spice with a mixer on medium until soft peaks form (tips curl). Makes 2 cups.