Pumpkin Bread Pudding with Citrus Drizzle

Rating: Unrated

This bread pudding recipe uses pumpkin bread for its unique flavor. Drizzled with orange citrus sauce, this easy pumpkin recipe is sure to be a hit.

Source: Better Homes and Gardens
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Spread bread cubes in a single layer in a shallow baking pan. Bake 20 to 30 minutes or until dry and lightly toasted; cool slightly.

    Advertisement

  • Grease a 2-qt. rectangular or square baking dish. Remove 1 tsp. zest and squeeze 2 Tbsp. juice from orange. In a large bowl combine orange zest and next five ingredients (through pumpkin pie spice). Stir in bread cubes until moistened. Transfer to prepared baking dish.

  • Bake 40 to 45 minutes or until a knife comes out clean. Cool slightly on a wire rack.

  • Meanwhile, for icing, in a small bowl beat cream cheese and 1 Tbsp. butter with a mixer on medium until combined. Beat in powdered sugar and 1 Tbsp. of the orange juice. Beat in enough of the remaining orange juice, 1 tsp. at a time, to reach drizzling consistency. Drizzle warm bread pudding with icing.

*Tip

For pumpkin bread, use a 1-lb. loaf from a bakery, bake a loaf from a mix, or bake a loaf from scratch. Then taste your pumpkin bread before determining the amount of pumpkin pie spice you want to use.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
369 calories; 18 g total fat; 7 g saturated fat; 1 g polyunsaturated fat; 3 g monounsaturated fat; 89 mg cholesterol; 393 mg sodium. 110 mg potassium; 47 g carbohydrates; 1 g fiber; 36 g sugar; 7 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 520 IU vitamin a; 1 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 0 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 10 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 97 mg calcium; 0 mg iron;

Reviews

© Copyright 2020 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 04/24/2020