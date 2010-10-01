Pumpkin, Barley, and Sage Soup

Rating: 3.78 stars
37 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 16
  • 4 star values: 8
  • 3 star values: 6
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 4

As fall weather sets in turn to this cozy fall soup recipe. Pumpkin and sage lend flavors of the season to the easy soup recipe while barley adds a hearty quality.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In 4-quart pot or Dutch oven cook sausage, onion, and sage in hot oil over medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add barley, the water, and bouillon granules. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • Stir in pumpkin, maple syrup, and vinegar; heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
439 calories; 21 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 832 mg sodium. 758 mg potassium; 51 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 162 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;

Reviews (1)

Josephine Sarchiapone Ziegler
Rating: Unrated
09/22/2015
Looks yummy, can't wait to try it.
