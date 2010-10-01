Pumpkin, Barley, and Sage Soup
As fall weather sets in turn to this cozy fall soup recipe. Pumpkin and sage lend flavors of the season to the easy soup recipe while barley adds a hearty quality.
Ingredients
Directions
In 4-quart pot or Dutch oven cook sausage, onion, and sage in hot oil over medium heat for 3 minutes, stirring often. Add barley, the water, and bouillon granules. Bring to boiling. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, for 12 minutes, stirring occasionally.Advertisement
Stir in pumpkin, maple syrup, and vinegar; heat through. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
439 calories; 21 g total fat; 6 g saturated fat; 4 g polyunsaturated fat; 9 g monounsaturated fat; 35 mg cholesterol; 832 mg sodium. 758 mg potassium; 51 g carbohydrates; 11 g fiber; 11 g sugar; 14 g protein; 0 g trans fatty acid; 162 IU vitamin a; 7 mg vitamin c; 0 mg thiamin; 0 mg riboflavin; 4 mg niacin equivalents; 0 mg vitamin b6; 28 mcg folate; 0 mcg vitamin b12; 71 mg calcium; 4 mg iron;