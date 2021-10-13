Pull-Apart Stuffing Ring

Rating: Unrated

Combine two of your Thanksgiving favorites--stuffing and rolls--into this pull-apart loaf shaped like a wreath.

By Lisa Holderness Brown
Source: Better Homes and Gardens

Gallery

Credit: Carson Downing

Recipe Summary test

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
1 hr 50 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
1, 10-inch stuffing ring
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 325°F.* Butter or grease a 10-inch fluted tube pan.

    Advertisement

  • In an extra-large skillet melt butter over medium. Cook onion, celery, and apple in butter 8 to 10 minutes or until tender. Stir in fresh herbs, poultry seasoning, and 1/2 tsp. each kosher salt and black pepper. Cook and stir 1 minute. Transfer vegetable mixture to an extra-large bowl. Let cool 15 minutes. Stir in egg. Add cut-up biscuits; toss to coat evenly. Spoon biscuit mixture into prepared pan. Press down lightly.

  • Bake about 1 hour or until golden brown and a thermometer registers 160°F. Transfer to a wire rack; let cool 10 minutes. Run a knife around edge of pan; invert stuffing ring onto a serving platter. Invert again. Garnish with additional fresh parsley. Serves 12.

Take It Easy:

Prep as directed using prechopped onion and celery or mirepoix (look in the produce section). If you like, omit apple.

Tips

Prep as directed through Step 2. Cover and chill up to 4 hours. Bake as directed.

Tips

To bake separate from the turkey, bake at 375°F 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
359 calories; fat 20g; cholesterol 47mg; saturated fat 9g; carbohydrates 39g; mono fat 8g; poly fat 1g; trans fatty acid 3g; insoluble fiber 1g; sugars 8g; protein 6g; vitamin a 528.7IU; vitamin c 3.2mg; thiamin 0.3mg; riboflavin 0.3mg; niacin equivalents 2.6mg; vitamin b6 0.1mg; folate 58mcg; vitamin b12 0.1mcg; sodium 808mg; potassium 231mg; calcium 62mg; iron 2.2mg.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 bhg.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com 10/14/2021